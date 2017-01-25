RUGBY SLIDESHOW: Rugby Welsh’s win over Birmingham Exiles

Action pictures from Saturday’s game at Alwyn Road

PICTURES BY MIKE BAKER

Jamie Roche in Saturday's win over Birmingham Exiles PICTURES BY MIKE BAKER

Midlands 5 West (South)

Rugby Welsh 31

Birmingham Exiles 12

Welsh can be pleased with this solid team performance which saw them clinch an excellent bonus-point victory over a hard working Exiles outfit.

James Buckland scored the final try for Rugby Welsh

The basis for the victory came through their pack that generally controlled proceedings, particularly in the first half, as Exiles were left defending their line for long periods.

The Welsh scrum was particularly dominant and with Roche and Colledge winning plenty of lineout possession the home side were quickly on top. However to Exiles credit their defence was superb both around the fringes and when Welsh moved the ball wide to their backs.

The back three of Guy Shaw, George Lowe and Gareth Hart counter attacked well when Exiles tried to clear their lines and eventually Welsh pressure paid off midway through the half. Following a lineout Matty Richards crashed over from short range with Angus Wilson converting from near the touchline. The rest of the half saw Welsh continue to be in charge and they doubled their lead right on half time when Adam Bond powered his way over for a try which Wilson converted.

The second half began with Exiles obviously rejuvenated and their forwards began to win more possession for their backs to work with. They quickly narrowed the gap with an unconverted try and with their half backs looking dangerous they looked like they would get back into the contest.

Jack Taylor

However, Welsh responded well and Adam Bond created a try for youngster Lowe who deservedly scored in the corner.

Shortly afterwards Welsh clinched their bonus point when the forward set up a driving maul and with Exiles coming in from the side to prevent a certain score a penalty try was awarded. Exiles never stopped trying and their lively scrum half deserved his try which was converted.

However Welsh deservedly had the final word when following further forward pressure James Buckland danced through a couple of tackles to score a try which Wilson converted.

Welsh will hope to build on this performance when they travel to Copsewood this Saturday kick off 2.15pm.

Adam Bond powering towards the line

Angus Wilson, with Harry Turner and Jamie Roche in the background

George Lowe scoring in the corner