RUGBY SLIDESHOW: Rugby Welsh v Atherstone

Welsh end year on a high with 38-13 win

Midlands 5 West (South)

Jack Taylor in Saturday's win PICTURES BY MIKE BAKER

Rugby Welsh 38

Atherstone 13

Welsh put their recent difficulties behind them with this impressive bonus point victory over a typically powerful Atherstone outfit.

For the first time in several weeks Welsh were able to field a near full strength side and they immediately took control of the contest with their scrummage particularly impressive.

James Buckland

They took an early lead when, following a five-metre scrum, Angus Wilson linked up with Adam Bond who crashed over in the corner for an unconverted try.

Atherstone immediately responded with their forwards going through several sets of phases before kicking a penalty.

Taylor and Buckland combined well in the back line whilst Anthony Reynolds picked good lines in the centre to create attacking opportunities.

After further home pressure scrum half Angus Wilson showed good strength to score a try from close range which he converted himself.

Anthony Reynolds slips a pass to Jack Taylor in Rugby Welsh's win over Atherstone at Alwyn Road

Atherstone kicked another penalty and they ended the half camped on the home line but superb Welsh defence with Higham and Bond at the heart of it prevented any further scores and this proved to be a turning point in the game.

The second half saw Welsh take complete control of the opening 20 minutes during which they played their best rugby of the season.

The forwards continued to dominate proceedings with second rows Colledge and Roche making powerful bursts through the opposition defence.

Roche crashed over for a try which Wilson converted before the home side sealed their bonus point with the best try of the game with the ball going through several hands before Guy Shaw scored in the corner.

Prop Chris Parkinson making a typical burst with Andy Higham in support

Welsh welcomed back Matty Richards following his elbow injury and he showed he had no ill effects crashing though attempted tackles to score a try again converted by Wilson.

To Atherstone’s credit they kept working hard and were rewarded for their efforts with a converted try through their forwards.

However this was undoubtedly Welsh’s afternoon and they sealed their victory when Jack Taylor intercepted an Atherstone pass and raced in from 30 metres out for a try under the posts which Wilson converted.

A great afternoon for the Welsh which gave everyone in the club a real boost and they can look forward to the rest of the season with more confidence.

# Welsh are due to play AEI in a friendly fixture on New Year’s Eve.

Check www.rugbywelsh.org for further details.