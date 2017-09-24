RUGBY SLIDESHOW: Weekend round-up and pictures from Lions at Worcester

Two-point win for Old Laurentians over Oadby

PICTURES BY RAY ANDREWS

Lions on their way to a 6-6 draw at Worcester PICTURES BY RAY ANDREWS

Saturday’s games threw up just one in for Rugby’s first teams, with Old Laurentians beating Oadby Wyggestonians 29-27 at Fenley Field. OLs lost their opening game of season in Midlands 2 East (South) to Market Harborough, but bounced back and are sixth in the table. Oadby are fifth. Next weekend OLs are away at Oakham, who beat Stamford 24-12 on Saturday, having lost 51-9 to Oadby in their opening match.

Rugby Lions drew 6-6 at Worcester, their first points dropped so far but they are still second in Midlands West 1, behind Bromsgrove. After four games the leaders have 18 points and Lions 17. Next weekend Lions are at home to mid-table Stoke on Trent.

In the Midlands Premier Newbold narrowly lost 14-18 at home to local rivals Nuneaton. And they are back at Parkfield Road next weekend, welcoming Old Halesonians, who are still looking for their first league win of the season.

Also looking to put a win on the board are Rugby St Andrews who also suffered in very close defeat at home to Manor Park 29-32. This weekend Saints have a trip to Old Coventrians, who lost their opener to Old Leamingtonians, but won on Saturday away gainst Old Wheatleyans 56-28.

Rugby Welsh will be welcoming their Vice Presidents to this Saturday’s game at Alwyn Road against Birmingham Exiles. Welsh won their friendly at the weekend against Saints Vets 52-12.

Welsh lost their first league game 5-3 to Atherstone, while Exiles also had a close result, winning 17-16 against Kings Norton.