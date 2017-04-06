RUGBY: St Andrews Colts play Rugby Lions

Win for Saints in great advert for local youth rugby

Rugby St Andrews Colts 36

Rugby Lions Colts 10

Saints and Rugby Lions Colts took centre stage at John Tomalin Way, where a full- blooded clash was a great advert for local youth rugby.

Both sides are predominantly under 17 and have found life difficult against bigger more mature opponents, so it was something of a relief for them to enjoy a more level playing field.

The fact that both squads are still competing wholeheartedly late in the season speaks volumes for the resilience and commitment of these youngsters.

Rugby had won the earlier encounter quite comfortably but Saints have come on apace since then and, further bolstered by a couple of prodigals, they were keen to exact revenge.

The fact that they ran in six tries suggests that this was a one-sided romp. In reality there was little to choose between the teams except in defence where Saints were the more aggressive and effective, chopping down their opponents, forcing errors and turnovers.

With local pride at stake testosterone fuelled tempers occasionally frayed but overall this was simply an uncompromising physical battle with no quarter asked or given.

Whilst this was a team victory, special mention goes to Nuno Olivera, who was immaculate at fullback and ever improving scrum half Sean Woods, whose sound service is allowing outside Ned Morley-Cotterell and his fellow backs to fulfil their attacking potential. Ned was man of the match was for his incisive running lines and defensive prowess, scoring two tries from well-worked backs moves.

Saints’ other tries came from James Irwin, Ran Scott, Ian Wood and Matt Teasdale, who also added three conversions.