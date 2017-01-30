RUGBY: Success all round on Saturday

Clean sweep of league wins for all five of the town’s clubs

It was a great weekend for all the town’s first teams in their respective Midlands divisions.

Newbold's Ed Scott diving over for a try at Wellingborough PICTURE BY STEVE SMITH

Midlands 1 East leaders Newbold won a cracking game at Wellingborough, 30-40, picking up the bonus point and are now nine points clear of nearest rivals Old Northamptonians.

There are no league games this weekend, so rugby fans can enjoy the opening week of the Six Nations, but when fixtures resume on February 11 Newbold will welcome ninth-placed Northampton Old Scouts to Parkfield Road.

Unbeaten Rugby Lions made hard work of their 23-10 win over 11th-placed Nuneaton Old Edwardians at Webb Ellis Road on Saturday. But they are still seven points ahead of Silhillians at the top of Midlands 2 West (South).

On February 11 Lions travel to Pinley, who are eighth in the table.

Action from Rugby St Andrews' 11-10 win over Old Leamingtonians at John Tomalin Way PICTURE BY MIKE BAKER

Old Laurentians earned a strong bonus-point win away at bottom club Rushden and Higham, 56-7. It keeps them in second place in Midlands 2 East (South) but level on points with third-placed Oundle. Peterborough are still 13 points clear at the top.

OLs’ next opponents at Fenley Field on Febuary 11 are eighth-placed Stamford.

It was a close call for Rugby St Andrews, who won their game with Old Leamingtonians at John Tomalin Way 11-10.

Saints are now seventh in Midlands 3 West (South), just one place behind their visitors.

They have another mid-table fixture on the 11th away at Old Wheatleyans, who are ninth.

Rugby Welsh showed more of their recent good form to beat bottom club Copsewood 39-0 in Midlands 5 West (South).

Their away win sees them fourth in the table, ahead of their trip to second-placed Birmingham Civil Service on the 11th.