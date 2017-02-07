RUGBY: Superb win for Saints over third-placed Shipston

Newbold and OLs at home this weekend
In the only first team fixture on Saturday, Rugby St Andrews beat third-placed visitors Shipston-on-Stour 47-28. Saints, who played some of their best rugby of the season, are now seventh in Midlands 3 West (South) ahead of this weekend’s trip to ninth-placed Old Wheatleyans.
This weekend leaders Newbold are at home at Parkfield Road to ninth-placed Northampton Old Scouts in Midlands 1 East.
Second-placed Old Laurentians welcome Stamford to Fenley Field. Their visitors are eighth in Midlands 2 East (South).
Unbeaten leaders of Midlands 2 West (South), Rugby Lions travel to eighth-placed Pinley.
And, after two good wins, fourth-placed RUgby Welsh have a trip to second-placed Birmingham Civil Service in Midlands 5 West (South).
