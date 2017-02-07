Search

RUGBY: Superb win for Saints over third-placed Shipston

Will Headley skips a Shipston tackle, with Grant Taylor and Liam Clynes PICTURES BY MIKE BAKER

Will Headley skips a Shipston tackle, with Grant Taylor and Liam Clynes PICTURES BY MIKE BAKER

Newbold and OLs at home this weekend

In the only first team fixture on Saturday, Rugby St Andrews beat third-placed visitors Shipston-on-Stour 47-28. Saints, who played some of their best rugby of the season, are now seventh in Midlands 3 West (South) ahead of this weekend’s trip to ninth-placed Old Wheatleyans.

Ryan Sabin on the break, with Grant Taylor and Ryan Taylor

Ryan Sabin on the break, with Grant Taylor and Ryan Taylor

This weekend leaders Newbold are at home at Parkfield Road to ninth-placed Northampton Old Scouts in Midlands 1 East.

Second-placed Old Laurentians welcome Stamford to Fenley Field. Their visitors are eighth in Midlands 2 East (South).

Unbeaten leaders of Midlands 2 West (South), Rugby Lions travel to eighth-placed Pinley.

And, after two good wins, fourth-placed RUgby Welsh have a trip to second-placed Birmingham Civil Service in Midlands 5 West (South).

Kristen Ennifer in Saturday's win, with Steve Young

Kristen Ennifer in Saturday's win, with Steve Young