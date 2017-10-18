RUGBY: Ten tries for Rugby Welsh - with nine conversions by Wilson

Clinical performance gives confidence boost ahead of Saturday’s league encounter

Friendly: Claverdon 2nds 7 Rugby Welsh 68

In a rearranged fixture following Copsewood’s withdrawal from the league Welsh produced a clinical performance scoring ten tries against a very hard working Claverdon side. The game also produced a remarkable kicking performance from Angus Wilson who converted nine of the tries, many of them from near the touchline.

On a warm afternoon Claverdon’s picturesque ground provided the perfect opportunity for Welsh to warm up for forthcoming league fixtures and they began in confident form going through the phases and Lorenzo scored the opening try after five minutes. The backs looked dangerous and an excellent three quarter was finished off well by Anthony Reynolds in the corner for a try which was the only effort which Wilson failed to convert. The set pieces were working well and from a five metre scrum Andy Higham crashed over for the third try in the opening quarter.

To Claverdon’s credit they defended manfully putting on a number of strong hits and Welsh were made to rue some of their handling errors when the home side broke away from inside their own 22 to score a converted try. Welsh responded well and with the final play of the half Jamie Roche forced his way over for a 26-7 lead.

In the second half Welsh wanted to cut out the handling errors and the huge defensive effort which Claverdon had put in started to take its effect. Jack Taylor scored an interception try before the hard working Jason Reynolds scored two tries following several phases of possession. Adam Bond got on the scoresheet when he forced his way over from a quickly taken five metre penalty. Lorenzo added his second try before Simon Crowe , making a welcome return to the side scored the final try of the afternoon with Wilson converting from the touchline.

Claverdon tried valiantly all the way through and only strong defence kept them at bay in the final couple of minutes.

An excellent afternoon for the Welsh and this will give them confidence for this week’s league encounter against traditionally strong opponents Keresley. Kick off Alwyn Road 3pm.