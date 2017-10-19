RUGBY: Under 9s invited to Taster Day at St Andrews

Team seeking extra players to join the fun

Children in school Year 4 are invited to a Taster Day at Rugby St Andrews this Sunday (October 22) at 10am to meet the team, have a chat and maybe even join in training.

Saints’ Under 9s are looking for some new players to join them for a fun-packed season. They meet every Sunday from September to summer.

To train/play all players need are football boots, a gum shield and outdoor sports gear - shorts / jogging bottoms, T-shirt and long sleeve top (no hoods). The club can provide a rugby top for the day if needed.

To find out more just go along to the ground at Ashlawn Road on Sunday or call Richard on 07923 167420. www.standrewsrfc.co.uk.