RUGBY: Under 9s invited to Taster Day at St Andrews

Team seeking extra players to join the fun
Children in school Year 4 are invited to a Taster Day at Rugby St Andrews this Sunday (October 22) at 10am to meet the team, have a chat and maybe even join in training.
Saints’ Under 9s are looking for some new players to join them for a fun-packed season. They meet every Sunday from September to summer.
To train/play all players need are football boots, a gum shield and outdoor sports gear - shorts / jogging bottoms, T-shirt and long sleeve top (no hoods). The club can provide a rugby top for the day if needed.
To find out more just go along to the ground at Ashlawn Road on Sunday or call Richard on 07923 167420. www.standrewsrfc.co.uk.
