RUGBY: Under 9s invited to Taster Day at St Andrews

Saints U9s are eager for new recruits to join them
Team seeking extra players to join the fun

Children in school Year 4 are invited to a Taster Day at Rugby St Andrews this Sunday (October 22) at 10am to meet the team, have a chat and maybe even join in training.

Saints’ Under 9s are looking for some new players to join them for a fun-packed season. They meet every Sunday from September to summer.

To train/play all players need are football boots, a gum shield and outdoor sports gear - shorts / jogging bottoms, T-shirt and long sleeve top (no hoods). The club can provide a rugby top for the day if needed.

To find out more just go along to the ground at Ashlawn Road on Sunday or call Richard on 07923 167420. www.standrewsrfc.co.uk.