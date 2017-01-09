RUGBY: Weekend round-up - Wins for Lions and Saints

First league defeat of season for Newbold

Lutterworth upset the form book in Midlands 1 East on Saturday, inflicting the first defeat of the season on leaders Newbold. The hosts, now fifth, won 28-25. The Parkfield Road side are still four points ahead of second-placed Old Northamptonians, who also lost their first game of 2017, going down 15-8 at third-placed Kettering.

Josh Lockley, Jim Gurling and Sam James in Lions' 32-16 win over Leamington PICTURE BY MIKE BAKER

Newbold have 66 points from their 15 games, ONs 62 and Kettering 57.

Next weekend (January 14) Newbold are at home to ninth-placed Market Rasen & Louth, who lost 25-5 at fourth-placed Melton Mowbray.

Rugby Lions started the new year where they left off in December, maintaining their 100 per cent record in Midlands 2 West (South). Lions beat ninth-placed Leamington 32-16 at Webb Ellis Road. After 12 games Lions are top with 57 points, with Silhillians second on 51 and Spartans third with 48.

Next weekend Lions are in Cup action in the semi-final of the RFU Midlands Intermediate Cup. They host Coalville, who are currently seventh in Midlands 2 East (North). Coalville started the year with a 12-7 defeat at Ashbourne, who are fourth. Spartans host Silhillians in the other semi-final.

Saints beat Manor Park 20-7 on Saturday PICTURE BY MIKE BAKER

In a crucial game at the top of Midlands 2 East (South) second-placed Old Laurentians were beaten 30-25 at third-placed Oundle. OLs are without a league game this weekend, but on January 21 they are at home at Fenley Field to top-of-the-table Peterborough, who have 51 points. OLs are eight behind on 43 and Oundle have 42.

Rugby St Andrews kicked off 2017 with a 20-7 home win over Manor Park, their fifth of the season. Saints are seventh in Midlands 3 West (South) and Manor Park eighth. They also have a week free from league action, before travelling to fifth-placed Old Coventrians on January 21.

Fifth-placed Rugby Welsh went down 31-8 at second-place Birmingham Civil Service. Welsh resume Midlands 5 West (South) action on January 21 at home at Alwyn Road to fourth-placed Birmingham Exiles.