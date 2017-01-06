RUGBY: Who’s playing where this weekend

Lions and Saints at home

After the festive break, Rugby’s first teams are keen to get back into league action.

Newbold beating Huntingdon in early December

In Midlands 1 East, leaders Newbold have an interesting local derby at sixth-placed Lutterworth.

The sides finished 2016 with mixed fortunes, Newbold continuing their unbeaten run at the top to be four points clear of nearest rivals old Northamptonians, while Lutterworth ended the year with a 31-10 defeat by Melton Mowbray.

In Midlands 2 West (South) Rugby Lions, also unbeaten at the top of their division, finished last year with an 81-5 win at struggling Dunlop.

On Saturday Lions are at home at Webb Ellis Road to eighth-placed Leamington, who narrowly beat Nuneaton Old Eds on December 17.

Rugby St Andrews playing Upton in November

Lions are currently six points ahead of second-placed Silhillians.

In Midlands 2 East (South) second-placed Old Laurentians have a crucial fixture away to third-placed Oundle (see preview page 51).

OLs beat Vipers 24-10 in their last game in December, while Oundle went down 21-13 at Oadby Wyggs.

The division is headed by Peterborough on 46 points, with OLs on 42 and Oundle 38.

Old Laurentians in their November game with Market Harborough

Rugby St Andrews will be keen to put their 38-0 defeat by Evesham in the last game of 2016 behind them when they host Manor Park at John Tomalin Way on Saturday.

Their visitors, who are just one place and four points above them mid-table in Midlands 3 West (South), beat Old Leamingtonians in their last game. And finally, in Midlands 5 West (South) fourth-placed Rugby Welsh travel to second-placed Birmingham Civil Service, on the back of their pre-Christmas 38-13 victory over Atherstone at Alwyn Road.

Their hosts beat struggling Copsewood 38-5 in their last game.