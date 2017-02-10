RUGBY: Who’s playing where tomorrow?

Newbold and Old Laurentians both at home

After their blank week and the Six Nations, the RFU Midlands Leagues resume for all the town’s first teams this weekend.

Leaders Newbold on Avon are at home at Parkfield Road to ninth-placed Northampton Old Scouts in Midlands 1 East. Newbold are four points ahead of nearest rivals Old Northamptonians.

Second-placed Old Laurentians welcome Stamford to Fenley Field. Their visitors are eighth in Midlands 2 East (South). Peterborough head the division on 61 points, with OLs and Oundle level on 48.

Seven points clear of chasing Silhillians at the top of Midlands 2 West (South), unbeaten leaders Rugby Lions travel to eighth-placed Pinley.

After last week’s great win over third-placed Shipston-on-Stour, Rugby St Andrews are now seventh in Midlands 3 West (South), ahead of this weekend’s trip to ninth-placed Old Wheatleyans.

And, after two good wins, fourth-placed Rugby Welsh have a trip to second-placed Birmingham Civil Service in Midlands 5 West (South).