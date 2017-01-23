RUGBY: Wins for Newbold, Lions and Welsh

Weekend round-up and next week’s fixtures

There were wins this weekend for Newbold, Lions and Rugby Welsh. The league leaders proved too strong for Old Laurentians and Saints went down to opposition higher in the table.

James Buckland in Rugby Welsh's win over Birmingham Exiles

Midlands 1 East leaders Newbold won 34-14 at sixth-placed Melton Mowbray. It keeps them four points ahead of nearest rivals Old Northamptonians with 76 points to ONs’ 72. This Saturday Newbold have a trip to ninth-placed Wellingborough, who lost 13-6 at Huntingdon & District.

Rugby Lions maintained their unbeaten run in Midlands 2 West (South) with a 27-12 win at sixth-placed Malvern. Lions are seven points clear of chasing Silhillians, who they will meet in the Midlands final of the RFU Intermediate Cup away on March 18. Lions have 62 points from 13 games to Sils’ 55.

Lions’ next league opponents are 11th-placed Nuneaton Old Edwardians, who visit Webb Ellis Road this weekend.

Midlands 2 East (South) leaders Peterborough won the top of the table clash at Fenley Field, beating OLs 41-18. Peterborough have 56 points from their 13 games, with OLs still second but level on 43 points with Oundle.

This weekend OLs travel to bottom club Rushden & Higham, who lost 46-17 at Oakham.

In Midlands 3 West (South) Rugby St Andrews lost 30-11 at Old Coventrians. Saints are now eighth in the table and Old Covs fourth. Saints are at home at John Tomalin Way this weekend, hosting sixth-placed Old Leamingtonians, who beat Old Wheatleyans 56-5.

Fourth-placed Rugby Welsh had a good 31-12 win over Birmingham Exiles, who are one place above them in Midlands 5 West (South).

After 11 games Welsh have 24 points to Exiles’ 25, with second-placed Birmingham Civil Service on 47 and leaders Burbage still unbeaten on 54.

This weekend Welsh have a trip to seventh-placed Copsewood.