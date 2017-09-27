RUGBY: Younger Welsh have the edge over Saints Vets

Rugby St Andrews Vets 12 Rugby Welsh 52

Rugby Welsh had an enjoyable afternoon at local rivals St Andrews who deserve great credit for their efforts in establishing a vets side who will play on a monthly basis. During the opening stages it became obvious that Welsh would hold the upper hand in the backs where their younger players could use their pace to good effect. However the Vets tried to use their experience to slow the game down and Welsh did not have things all their own way.

Welsh opened the scoring when Buckland and Taylor combined to give Andy Higham the scoring pass for at try which Angus Wilson converted. Shortly afterwards Adam Bond made a powerful break and winger Chris Grant raced in for an unconverted try. St Andrews responded well but good defence kept them out and Jack Taylor completed the first half scoring with two tries both of which were converted by Wilson.

The second half started with Adam Bond intercepting a pass and scoring underneath the posts for a try, again converted by Wilson. An excellent counter attack involving Matty Richards and Harry Turner enabled Gareth Hart to score a well taken try in the corner. Vets deservedly got on the scoresheet with a converted try before Jack Taylor capped an impressive personal performance with his third try and Bond completed the Welsh scoring with a try both converted by Wilson. Vets scored the final try of a shortened second half, and Welsh wish them every success in their ventures. Man of the Match Jack Taylor

Welsh return to league action this weekend playing hosts to Birmingham Exiles. Kick off 3pm. It is VPs Day with a pre-match buffet at the Black Horse from 12.45pm. All ex-players welcome and membership can be paid on day.