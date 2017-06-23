RUGBYFEST: Two top veterans teams sign up for international tens tournament in September

Nominations open for mascots for Legends game

Two more top veterans teams have signed up for the RugbyFest International Tens tournament.

The Bali Legends and Welsh Charitables have confirmed their appearance in the weekend’s celebration of the game on September 22-24.

Supporting five charities, RugbyFest will kick off on the Friday evening with a Legends game at the Close at Rugby School , where it all began in 1823.

Organisers hope to include tournaments and exhibitions celebrating rugby in all its modern forms. Games will be played on the School pitches at Springhill in Barby Road.

The Bali Legends club was started by Melissa Lysaght, whose husband Scott was one of the 27 rugby players and supporters who lost their lives in the 2002 bombings in Bali. The team celebrates everything that is positive about rugby and the friendships that come from it.

They raise money for Dan’s Fund For Burns, named in memory of one of the victims, Dan Brooks. His wife Polly suffered 43% burns in the attack and now runs the charity to help burns victims and their families.

A number of different legends are invited to play for Bali when they appear in tournaments. RugbyFest co-founder Spencer Brown appeared in the 2016 Dubai 10s, in which Bali were runners up to J9.

The Over 35s team from Welsh Charitables mixes former elites with social players, enjoying their rugby while doing their bit for worthy causes across Wales.

Since reforming at the end of 2000, the club has donated over £120,000 to charities such as St Anne’s Hospice, WREX The Welsh International Former Players Association, Ty-Hafan Family Hospice for Young Lives, The Prince’s Trust Cymru and St David’s Hospice Care.

“It just gets better”, says RugbyFest Co-founder Mark Dunkley. “To have Bali Legends bringing their distinctive bright blue colours to RugbyFest is a real honour. I can’t wait to find out exactly who’s going to be in their line up this time.

“We’re really pleased to have been able to confirm the Welsh Charitables Vets too. They are a great example of how rugby people are always working to put something back into their local communities by supporting good causes.

“They’ve also got some excellent players, so we’re looking forward to seeing them on the pitch in September.

“It’s all coming together nicely for a cracking Tens competition.”

# Nominations are now open for the Fair Play Awards, to recognise 16 deserving children from the Rugby area, aged 5-12, who will be mascots for the Legends game.

They can be nominated for their courage or dedication, or perhaps achieving something notable, perhaps overcoming illness or disability, or helping to care for a relative?

Full details on: http://rugbyfestuk.com/fairplay

# Tickets for the weekend are also available now via the website.