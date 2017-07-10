RUGBYFEST: Wooden Spoon charity team join tens tournament

Side to be led by Tim Stimpson - Leicester Tiger, England international and British Lion

A veterans’ team representing the Wooden Spoon charity are the latest to confirm their place in the international tens tournament at RugbyFest.

Wooden Spoon funds projects to support children with disabilities or facing disadvantage

Former Leicester Tiger, England and British Lion Tim Stimpson - who was a speaker at the RugbyFest gala dinner launch in May - will be the player/coach and the team will all be former players who are regular supporters of the the charity.

Wooden Spoon is one of five charities being supported by the RugbyFest weekend from September 22-24. The others are the Matt Hampson, J9 and Lewis Moody foundations and New Directions.

RugbyFest co-founders Spencer Brown and Mark Dunkley came up with the idea to promote Rugby as the home of the game, with tournaments and exhibitions to celebrate all its modern forms.

As well as being a celebration of everything the game has become, they would like it to help several good causes.

England international and British Lion Graham Rowntree at the opening of their farm project

Wooden Spoon is the children’s charity of rugby, funding life-changing projects across the country for children and young people with disabilities or facing disadvantage.

In Rugby their work has helped with projects at Brooke School, including their special thinking garden and farm. Former England international and British Lion Graham Rowntree attended both openings.

Old Laurentians are also one of their official partner clubs.

The charity are always looking out for clubs and volunteers to join the local team, either by getting involved at any of their fundraising events such as a Golf Day at Maxstoke Park near Birmingham on August 21 or Christmas lunch at the Ricoh on December 1 or by helping at events such as RugbyFest.

Wooden Spoon's Graham Rowntree at Brooke School's special thinking garden project

Since Wooden Spoon began in 1983, they have distributed more than £24 million to more than 650 projects, helping over a million children.

Wooden Spoon’s rugby manager Matt Mitchell said: “Our rugby heritage gives us our core values of passion, integrity, teamwork and fun, and working closely with the wider rugby community, our values drive the ethos and spirit in everything we do.

“We are extremely proud to say that the money they raise locally funds projects in their local areas.

“We support approximately 70 projects a year including respite and medical treatment centres, sensory rooms, specialist playgrounds and community based programmes.

England player and British Lion Phil Vickery at one of the many projects Wooden Spoon helps each year

To find out more visit:www. woodenspoon.org or to get involved email RUGBY@WoodenSpoon.org.uk

# RugbyFest will kick-off with a Legends game on the Close at Rugby School on the Friday evening, with tournaments throughout the weekend on Springhill pitches in Barby Road.

# It will also include an attempt at breaking the world record for the most participants in a game of touch rugby (details on www.7stouch.co.uk/worldrecord) and a demonstration of wheelchair rugby.

# Nominations are now open for the Fair Play Awards, to recognise 16 deserving children from the Rugby area, aged 5-12, who will be mascots for the Legends game.

They can be nominated for their courage or dedication, or perhaps achieving something notable, perhaps overcoming illness or disability, or helping to care for a relative?

Full details on: http://rugbyfestuk.com/fairplay