TAG RUGBY SLIDESHOW: Over 1,000 school children enjoy Tag Rugby Festivals

Pictures from Year 3 & Year 6 Tag Rugby Festivals at Ashlawn Road

Just before half term Harris CofE Academy School Sport Partnership ran a Year 3 then a Year 6 Tag Rugby Festival at St Andrews RFC for schools who subscribe to their Partnership. The event was supported by several volunteers from St Andrews RFC and Wasps RFC Community Team as well as a number of Harris staff and sports coaches.

As a result of this support, over 1,000 students were able to participate in the events during the day. Pupils attended from Abbots Farm Junior, Dunchurch Boughton Junior, Eastlands Primary, Hillmorton Primary, Knightlow Primary, Long Lawford Primary, Paddox Primary, Provost Williams Primary, St Andrew’s Benn Primary, St Maries Primary, The Revel Primary and Wolston St Margarets Primary with young leaders from year 7 through to year 11 from Harris CofE Academy, Rugby Free Secondary School and the Avon Valley School.

Throughout the day these young leaders led warm ups, skills sessions, coached and refereed Year 3 and Year 6 pupils, organised equipment, used their initiative to maximise inclusion and kept the site tidy. The weather was kind and primary school teachers praised leaders for their excellent work. It was a great day all round with the focus firmly on participation and enjoyment.

The organisers would like to thank everyone who supported the event and helped to make it a success. To find out more about Harris CofE Academy School Sport Partnership, please visit http://www.harriscofeacademy.co.uk/Home-Sports

Year 3 pupils at the Tag Rugby Festival on October 17

Some of the Year 6 teams

Year 6 Tag Rugby players

Young leaders from Rugby Free Secondary School

Harris young leaders