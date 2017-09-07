5 things to do in and around Rugby

Here is our guide to some of the events taking place in the local area.

1 THEATRE

Reasons to be Cheerful, Belgrade Theatre, Coventry, September 8 and 9

The pioneering disabled-led theatre company Graeae returns with its acclaimed musical Reasons to be Cheerful. Following a successful tour in 2012 which was seen by almost 12,000 people and a series of concert performances last year, this joyful and defiant production has been performed around the world – even in front of the Queen. Spasticus Autisticus, the Ian Dury-penned disability rights anthem which features in the show, was performed by the cast at the London 2012 Paralympic Games Opening Ceremony and broadcast worldwide in front of an audience of over one billion people.

This coming of age tale rejoices in the infectious and enduring music of Ian Dury and the Blockheads, featuring classic songs including Hit Me With Your Rhythm Stick, Sex and Drugs and Rock and Roll, What A Waste and the titular Reasons to be Cheerful (Part 3). You can expect a loud, bold and jubilant night at the theatre.

Details: www.belgrade.co.uk/event/reasons-to-be-cheerful

2 MUSIC

The Swing Museum

St Botolph’s church, Newbold, September 8

Rugby-based act The Swing Museum bring Hot Club-style Gipsy jazz from the 1930s and 1940 to the church. The band have appeared with acclaim at the Twinwood Festival since 2007 and also at Birmingham International Jazz Festival.

Details: www.facebook.com/groups/214078816939

3 THEATRE

A Steady Rain, Criterion Theatre, Coventry, until September 9

On a rainy night on the wrong side of Chicago, two beat cops are called out to a

domestic disturbance. Best friends since childhood, Denny and Joey are practically family – but, when things go bad, a lot more than friendship is put on the line. Inspired by a shocking real-life crime, Keith Huff’s emotionally powerful two-hander tells one tragic story from two different points of view. As differences in their accounts begin to surface, the two cops start wondering who they can trust. And, as the temperature rises, the audience has to work out what – and who – to believe.

Huff is best known as a writer for the TV series House of Cards and Mad Men.

Details: www.criteriontheatre.co.uk

4 ART

Imaginaria, Floor One Gallery, Rugby Art Gallery and Museum, until September 7

There’s still time to catch Guy Chapman’s exhibition, which showcases the Warwickshire artist’s highly detailed work. Guy worked for music company EMI in the 1990s, drawing a number of portraits for acts including Meat Loaf, Adam Ant and Thunder. His work is designed to capture the imagination, with many items within each picture waiting to be discovered.

Details: www.ragm.co.uk

5 FAMILY

International N Gauge Show, Warwickshire Exhibition Centre, Fosse Way, September 9 and 10

N Gauge modelling is meticulously accurate working models of trains that are no bigger than the size of a thumb. There will be more than 30 tracks on display depicting modern, steam, American and continental layouts, as well as societies for enthusiasts.

Details: ngaugeshow.co.uk

