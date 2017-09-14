5 things to do in Rugby and beyond

Here is our guide to some of the events coming to the Rugby area over the coming week

1 THEATRE

When We Are Married, Rugby Theatre, September 16 to 23

JB Priestley’s comedy tells how, 25 years ago, the Parkers and the Soppitts were married on the same day by the same parson. They gather at the Helliwell home to celebrate their silver wedding anniversary. But the new chapel organist tells them he recently met the parson who conducted the triple wedding ceremony – and he was not authorised to do so. It was the first play to be televised unedited from a theatre, when the BBC relayed the complete performance in November 1938, and it went on to be adapted for film and a number of television and radio productions. Here’s a chance to see it in its original form.

Details: rugbytheatre.co.uk

2 ART

Ephemera – An Exhibition of New Works by The Grid Studios, Floor One Gallery, Rugby, until September 21

The Grid Studios, a collection of artists based at studios in Harborough Magna, are presenting an exhibition of new works based on the theme Ephemera.

It showcases a mixture of paintings, three-dimensional and multimedia artworks.

Details: gridstudios.co.uk

3 FAMILY

22nd Rugby Scouts’ summer fete, The Kent, Hillmorton, September 16

There’s still time to enjoy some late summer festivities at this traditional fundraising event, to which the who community is invited. Expect games, tombola, food, drink, crafts, preserves and more.

Details: scouts.org.uk/get-involved/groups/22nd-rugby-hillmorton-st-john

4 THEATRE

The Railway Children, Belgrade Theatre, Coventry,

until September 16

E Nesbit’s classic novel The Railway Children is brought thrillingly to life in a new stage production. The much-loved tale, made famous by the iconic 1970 movie starring Jenny Agutter and Bernard Cribbins, tells a compelling coming of age story and gives a fascinating insight into Edwardian rural life. When their father mysteriously disappears with two strangers one evening, the lives of Roberta, Peter and Phyllis are turned upside down. Forced to leave the comforts of their privileged London life in exchange for a simple existence in the depths of the Yorkshire countryside, this fractured family soon discover new friendships and an unexpected secret that will change their lives forever. Complete with period costumes and ingenious designs, this new production promises an uplifting theatrical experience for all ages, packed with intrigue, adventure, joy and jubilation.

Details: www.belgrade.co.uk/event/the-railway-children

5 THEATRE

Des O’Connor & Jimmy Tarbuck Live, Royal & Derngate Theatre, Northampton, September 17

Two legends of television, showbusiness and the Royal Variety Performance come together, accompanied by music and video, to reminisce and entertain.

Last year Des O’Connor and Jimmy Tarbuck performed on stage together for the very first time in Sunday Night At The London Palladium. The event was described by The Guardian as “a night of theatrical history to be remembered for many years to come”. This is a rare chance to see them together.

Details: royalandderngate.co.uk

