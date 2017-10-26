5 things to do in Rugby and beyond

Here is our guide to some of the events coming up in the Rugby area

1 BALLET

Sleeping Beauty, Benn Hall, Rugby, October 26

A classic fairytale set to Tchaikovsky’s magnificent score, stunning choreography and beautiful costumes all combine to portray the struggle between good and evil in this Vienna Festival Ballet production. The wicked Carbosse casts a spell on Princess Aurora proclaiming that she will one day prick her finger - and die. The Lilac Fairy changes the spell, and instead on the fateful day the princess and the entire palace fall into a deep sleep. A century later Prince Florimund revives the princess with a kiss, the palace awakes and a parade of fairytale characters attend the wedding. Following the traditional tale of Sleeping Beauty, this ballet promises to enchant audiences of all ages.

Details: rugby.gov.uk/bennhall

2 THEATRE

Jekyll & Hyde, Rugby Theatre, until October 28

There’s still time to catch this timeless story on stage at Rugby Theatre. Exploring the darkness in all of us, the show has thrilled audiences all over the world since it was first performed in 1990.

Director Mark Tolchard said: “It’s a show packed with wonderful songs, and even though it isn’t often performed, it’s a real treat for the ears.”

Details: rugbytheatre.co.uk

3 MUSIC

Rugby Male Voice Choir, St Andrew’s church, Rugby, October 27

Rugby Male Voice Choir is in concert with the Tamar Valley Choir for this charity concert with guest soloist soprano Elizabeth Brooks.

Tamar Valley are a member of the Cornish Federation of Male Voice Choirs and have appeared previously in the Czech Republic and the Albert Hall. The concert marks the musical directorial debut for Rugby Male Voice Choir of Christine Welham, who has recently taken over the role from the previous musical director Mike Minton. The concert will raise money for Cancer Research.

Details: rugbymalevoicechoir.com

4 MUSIC

Tribute shows, Belgrade Theatre, Coventry

There’s a chance to enjoy some of the most popular songs of the past few decades with a run of shows at the Belgrade. Steve Steinman’s rock and roll spectacle returns to the Belgrade in the sequel Vampires Rock – Ghost Train on October 31. Combining special effects, energetic dance routines and fire routines, the show features rock anthems from stars including Meat Loaf, Queen, AC/DC and Guns n’ Roses. Celebrating classic country music, Islands in the Stream pays homage to Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton on November 1. Fusing Dolly’s glamour and Kenny’s charisma, the concert recreates country favourites such as Jolene, Ruby, Here You Come Again, I Will Always Love You, Coward of the Country, plus the smash-hit Islands in the Stream. And The Magic of the Beatles honours the band as it journeys from Love Me Do to Let It Be on November 2.

Details: www.belgrade.co.uk

5 PHOTOGRAPHY

Dunchurch Photographic Society annual exhibition, Floor One gallery, Rugby Art Gallery and Museum, until November 2

The society’s annual showcase continues, with photographs and photographic art on a wide range of subjects.

Details: dunchurchps.com/dps-wp

