A Diamond of a night in store at Benn Hall

Bob Drury brings his acclaimed Viva Neil Diamond tribute show to the Benn Hall in Rugby next month.

One of the UK’s top Neil Diamond tribute artists, Drury launched his Viva Neil Diamond showcase in 2016 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the singer-songwriter’s first solo hit, Solitary Man.

The show features 30 songs from Diamond’s half a century in the music business, including classics such as Sweet Caroline, I’m A Believer, Forever In Blues Jeans, Beautiful Noise, Song Sung Blue and You Don’t Bring Me Flowers.

Drury’s hectic touring schedule in 2016 included a string of sell-out shows in Las Vegas.

He has also performed in Nashville for America’s Neil Diamond Fan Club – a show which resulted in him featuring in the new US film, Diamond Mountain, which celebrates the lives of top tribute artists from around the world.

Drury brings the one-man show Viva Neil Diamond to the Benn Hall on Friday February 3.

The show starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced £15, can be booked online at www.bennhall.com or at the box office on (01788) 533719.