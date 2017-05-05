Films announced for open-air cinema in Rugby this summer

Two edgy classics and a smash-hit musical are being screened in the open air in Rugby this summer.

Outdoor cinema company Cult Screens will be showing The Lost Boys on Thursday July 6, Fight Club on Friday July 7 and Mamma Mia on Saturday July 8, all on the Rugby School Quad.

The Lost Boys (15) is a 1987 American horror comedy film starring Jason Patric, Corey Haim, Kiefer Sutherland and Dianne Wiest. The film is about two Arizona brothers who move to California and end up fighting a gang of young vampires.

Fight Club (18) is a 1999 American film based on the 1996 novel of the same name by Chuck Palahniuk. The film was directed by David Fincher, and stars Brad Pitt, Edward Norton and Helena Bonham Carter. Norton plays the unnamed protagonist, referred to as the narrator, who is discontented with his white-collar job and forms a 'fight club'.

Mamma Mia (PG) is a 2008 romantic comedy based on the songs of Abba, starring Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth and Stellan Skarsgård. It was the highest grossing live-action musical of all time until this year.

Tickets are priced from £13.95 £45. Various seating options are available from bring-your-own blanket, to deckchair and single or double beanbags.

For more information and tickets visit www.cultscreens.co.uk