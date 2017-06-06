Poetry workshop at Rugby Library to mark Refugee Week

Rugby Library is hosting a poetry workshop and performance to mark the start of Refugee Week next Saturday (June 17).

Organised by Warwickshire Poetry Voices, the event opens with a workshop from 10-11am, led by poet Mita Pujara.

The workshop explores the theme of Refugee Week: ‘Different Pasts, Shared Future’.

The event is free and open to all – but numbers are limited so places need to be booked through Eventbrite here.

The workshop is followed by a performance by poets who have written about being a refugee and life in the Calais ‘jungle’ from 11am to 12pm.

This is also free but there is no need to book.

Refugee Week is the UK’s largest festival celebrating the contribution of refugees and promoting understanding of why people seek sanctuary.

‘Different Pasts, Shared Future’ celebrates the great things Britain’s different communities have built together and looks forward to a future enriched by everyone who calls the UK home.

Hundreds of organisations and individuals across the country will be holding cultural and educational events with audiences expected in their tens of thousands.

Warwickshire Poetry Voices encourages the reading, reciting and performance of poetry.

The project aims to provide children, young people and adults with the opportunity to develop performance skills and the confidence to perform a wide range of classic and contemporary poetry.

Through a series of workshops and events over the course of the year, participants have the opportunity to take part in sharing events and public performances where they can enjoy, share and promote poetry across Warwickshire.

For further details about the workshop and performance call Rugby Library on 0300 555 8171.