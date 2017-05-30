Boat to ferry music group around Rugby area

Relaxed evenings of music next to waterways near Rugby are in store this month – thanks to an unusual group of musicians.

A boat carrying eight people, most of whom had never met before casting off, will be touring the area and performing acoustic music at various canalside venues this month.

Neil Cardwell, who is helping lead the Canal Boat Crew, said: “Everybody is welcome to come along and enjoy the evenings by singing, playing or just listening.

“Each evening we will be hosting a relaxed, all-inclusive session of acoustic music in the various pubs and clubs we are visiting as we travel along the waterway.

“Everything is totally acoustic, as we do not have space on the boat for any amplification equipment.”

They will be stopping off at the Admiral Nelson in Braunston on Saturday, June 3, The Boat House in Braunston on Friday, June 9, The Cuttle Inn in Long Itchington on Saturday, June 10, and at The Boat Inn in Birdingbury on Friday, June 16.

All sessions start at around 8.30pm. There is no charge for anyone wishing to listen or play with the group.