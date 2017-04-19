Celebrate a pioneer of electronic music at Coventry show

Coventry will celebrate one of the pioneers of electronic music next month – on what would have been her 80th birthday.

Deliaphonic will commemorate the life and achievements of Coventry-born Delia Derbyshire, whose work on the Doctor Who theme tune is regarded as one of the earliest popular forms of the genre and who is widely cited as a major influence in electronic music.

Her former colleague Dr Peter Zinovieff is one of the special guests appearing. He worked with Delia at the Electronic Music Studio, where they collaborated with the likes of Pink Floyd and ELO, and has produced a special piece of work for the event.

Deliaphonic will also include Pete Kember, also known as Sonic Boom, who was the last artist to work with her before she died in 2001.

Hannah Peel and Howlround have also been booked to appear, while Circle of Light, a colour film shot in 1972, to which Delia scored the soundtrack, will also be screened.

The screening has been organised through Jonny Trunk, who will also be DJing at the event alongside Jerry Dammers, a founder member of The Specials, who will be playing ambient and electronic library music, including some by Delia Derbyshire.

The event will take place at Coventry Cathedral on Friday, May 5.

Visit thetinmusicandarts.org.uk/events/deliaphonic for details.