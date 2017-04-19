Celebrate our finest food at Althorp festival

This year’s Althorp Food and Drink Festival takes place next month – and promises to be another mouth-watering experience.

The event will take place once again in Althorp’s idyllic grounds in celebration of the best producers and suppliers in Northamptonshire and its surrounding counties.

Among the many entertainment highlights on the menu will be talks, tastings, demonstrations and live music. Visitors will be able to learn tips first hand from experts including Garrett Oliver, chief brewmaster at Brooklyn Brewery, specialist pasta maker and founder of Carmela’s Kitchen, Carmela Sereno, actress, cook and author of Milly’s Real Food, Nicola Millbank and Hanna Sillitoe, the creator of the popular blog My Goodness. Notable local chefs include Joe Buckley from the Tollemache Arms, James Claydon from Shires Cookery School and Nathan Russell, founder of My Health Hut.

Exhibitors include award-winning vodka maker Jelley Distilleries and Burleighs Gin, along with Hamm Tun Fine Foods, inviting guests to have a nibble on the finest Northamptonshire blue cheese, and Incredible Pies, who make sweet, fruit-based pies.

Anyone looking to try something unique would do well to hunt down Napton Water Buffalo, which produces meat and dairy products on their buffalo farm. Proud purveyors of artisan ices Penelope’s Vintage Ice-cream are a must for anyone looking to cool down and Saxby’s Cider should suffice for those who are in the mood for a summery tipple.

Other exhibitors include Lotus Bakery, The Roastery, TeaLab, Daily Bread, Bite Me Spices, Replete Flatbreads, The Biscuiterie, Friars Farm, Rutland Charcuterie and Baja Cantina. Bread & Pullet will also be returning with their successful pop up restaurant, overlooking the deer park.

The festival takes place on Saturday, May 6, and Sunday, May 7. Tickets start at £6.50 for adults, with children aged 12 and under admitted for free. Visit althorpfoodanddrinkfestival.com for details.