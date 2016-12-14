Celebrating Rugby’s talent

The cream of the town’s artistic talent takes centre stage in a new exhibition at Rugby Art Gallery and Museum.

The Rugby Open invites artists from across the borough to submit artworks to feature in the annual exhibition.

Nearly 250 pieces were entered this year, with the judging panel choosing a selection of paintings, photographs, sculptures and ceramics to be showcased at the Open exhibition.

The panel comprised Cllr Sue Roodhouse, Martin Valentine of Alchemy Art Group, and Chelsea Cefai, curator of the exhibition, A Life in Pattern: The Life and Works of Sheila Bownas, which ran at Rugby Art Gallery and Museum in the summer.

The winners of this year’s Open will be announced at 6.30pm tomorrow (Friday) during a ceremony at the gallery. Prizes have been sponsored by the Rugby Fine and Decorative Arts Society, Brethertons LLP and Rugby Borough Council.

Cllr Heather Timms, the Rugby borough councillor with special responsibility for growth and investment, said: “Following last year’s special Rugby World Cup-themed exhibition, the Rugby Open returns to its traditional format in 2016 and has once again attracted a lot of entries.

“The quality and diversity of the work on display is a real testament to the artistic talent we have in the borough.”

The Rugby Open runs at Rugby Art Gallery and Museum until Saturday, January 14.

Visit www.ragm.co.uk for more information about Rugby Art Gallery and Museum.