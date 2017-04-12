Dream a dream with Les Mis at the Benn Hall

The world’s longest-running musical is coming to Rugby for a four-night run at the Benn Hall next week.

Five Star Theatre’s production of Les Miserables takes to the stage from Wednesday, April 19, to Saturday, April 22.

Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, Les Miserables tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption.

Ex-convict Jean Valjean is hunted for decades by the ruthless policeman Javert after he breaks parole. When Valjean agrees to care for factory worker Fantine’s young daughter, Cosette, their lives change forever.

The show features the songs I Dreamed A Dream, Bring Him Home, One Day More and On My Own.

More than 50 young performers take to the stage in this production, co-directed by Five Star Theatre’s founder Ethan J Smith and actress Sophie Pulley.

Ethan said: “This is the most exciting production we have ever staged as a company, but also the most challenging, not least because we are putting on the world’s favourite musical, and because of the many technical challenges that the show poses.”

Nearly 150 costumes will be worn in the show, which calls for several complex staging moments, including the famous barricade, which is built by the characters to block the streets during their revolution.

The show runs at 7.30pm nightly. Tickets cost between £11 and £13.50. Call (01788) 533719 to book.