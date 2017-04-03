Fantastic family fun with Dahl favourite on Coventry stage

Family favourite Fantastic Mr Fox comes to Coventry this month to keep theatregoers of all ages entertained in the Easter holidays.

Roald Dahl’s story is a tale of greed, pride and the power of friendship. The flagship production for the Roald Dahl 100 celebrations comes to the Belgrade Theatre from Tuesday April 18 to Saturday April 22, promising a theatrical feast with live music and songs.

The tale tells of Boggis, Bunce and Bean, three greedy, horrid who farmers hate the cunning Mr Fox. Mr Fox is smart and clever, but he doesn’t realise how determined the farmers are to get revenge. The audience will discover whether he can hatch a plan to save his family and friends, outrun the diggers and outsmart the farmers.

The book has been adapted for the stage by award-winning writer Sam Holcroft, who has previously been a writer in residence at the National Theatre Studio and Traverse Theatre, with original musical compositions by Arthur Darvill. It has been designed by Tom Scutt and directed by Maria Aberg, whseo directing credits include productions for the Royal Shakespeare Company, National Theatre and Royal Court.

Aberg said: “Sam Holcroft’s adaptation is incredibly funny and fast - a really witty take on the original with a few new twists and turns. So, while the familiar story from the book remains intact, there are definitely a few surprises in terms of what happens to the Fox family and who joins them on their journey.”

“Sam has done a brilliant job in bringing the world of the book to life in a way that feels very vivid and contemporary, with lots of warmth and humour.

“She’s made sure you’ll definitely recognise all your favourite characters, but she’s also reinvented them for a new audience, which feels very fresh and exciting.”

Call 024 7655 3055 or see www.belgrade.co.uk to book.