Feel the magic of Motown at the Belgrade in Coventry

Hit after classic hit is promised when the Magic of Motown comes to the Belgrade Theatre in Coventry this month.

The show has been seen by more than a million people worldwide and features 40 back-to-back classic Motown hits, glittering costume changes, dazzling dance moves and outstanding musicianship.

Music lovers can celebrate the sound of a generation as the timeless music of Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, The Supremes, The Four Tops, Martha Reeves, Jackson 5, Lionel Richie, Smokey Robinson and many more are recreated.

This breath-taking concert spectacular takes you on a musical journey through all your favourite songs, including Ain’t No Mountain, Signed Sealed Delivered, Grapevine, Get Ready, Dancing In The Streets, My Girl, Blame It On The Boogie, Uptight, Endless Love, My Cherie Amor, All Night Long, Heatwave, I’m Coming Out, Loco In Acapulco and many more.

The Magic of Motown takes place on Saturday, January 14, starting at 7.45pm. Tickets cost £27.50 or £25.50 for concessions.

Visit www.belgrade.co.uk or call 024 7655 3055 to book.