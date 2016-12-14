Festive fun evening awaits at art gallery

Rugby Art Gallery and Museum enters the Christmas spirit this week with a special Festive Evening.

The event takes place on Friday December 16. It offers visitors the chance to create Christmas crafts and decorations under the expert guidance of staff and guest artists Paint & Glaze and Thread The Love.

Rugby Community Choir will sing a selection of Christmas carols and songs, and visitors can indulge in a little Christmas shopping at Rugby Visitor Centre’s new store.

For visitors feeling inspired by the festive spirit, Victorian-themed life drawing sessions take place throughout the evening, while the Chef’s Kitchen Cafe sells refreshments.

A Festive Evening also incorporates the prize-giving ceremony for this year’s Rugby Open, and guests can visit the exhibition in the main gallery on the night.

Visitors can also enjoy Master of None, 2015 Open winner Adrian Baynes’ new solo exhibition, in the Floor One Gallery and tour the World Rugby Hall of Fame.

Cllr Heather Timms, the Rugby borough councillor with special responsibility for growth and investment, said: “The Festive Evening is a perfect opportunity to get into the Christmas spirit and enjoy an evening of themed arts activities.

“It’s also a great chance to explore the art gallery and museum’s new Archaeology Gallery, the new exhibitions and the World Rugby Hall of Fame.”

The Festive Evening runs from 5.30pm to 8pm, with the Rugby Open prize-giving ceremony starting at 6.30pm.

Visit www.ragm.co.uk for more information on events and exhibitions at Rugby Art Gallery and Museum,