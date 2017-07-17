Firework fun at Stanford Hall

An event at Stanford Hall later this month is sure to go off with a bang as the 11th Fireworks Championships return to the area.

Organised by Daventry firm MLE Pyrotechnics, the event on Saturday July 29 will see four firework displays.

Three of the UK’s best firework companies compete against each other with a 10-minute firework display choreographed to music.

This will be followed by a finale display from organisers who are based at Bentley Way.

The types of fireworks being used by the companies are quite different to the material available to the general public, each company uses category four fireworks - those that are for professional use only and the biggest available in the UK.

The event is the only one of its type in the UK where the audience has the capability to vote for the team they liked the most using their mobile phone.

Texts will be charged at normal rates and a limit of 1 vote per number is in place. Each voting number receives a text back with the results.

There will also be pre-show entertainment, food and drink on site.

Tickets are £18 for adults and £8 for children and on the gate are £20 for adults and £10 for children.

For further information about the event or to book tickets visit www.fireworkchampions.co.uk.