Five of the best things to do in and around Banbury in the next seven days

From '60s hitmakers to Countryfile Live, there's lots going on...

1 FAMILY

Spiceball Weekender, Spiceball Leisure Centre, Banbury, August 4 to 6

Spiceball Leisure Centre has teamed up with The Mill to present a weekend of entertainment, with the centre’s sports hall hosting music and family fun for audiences of up to 900 at a time. Spiceball will play host to legendary group The Searchers on Friday. Part of the Merseybeat scene along with The Beatles and Gerry and The Pacemakers, they quickly became household names with their catchy hits like Sweets for my Sweet and Sugar and Spice. On Saturday, Britain’s Got Talent finalists Richard and Adam, the operatic brothers from North Wales, will be bringing their latest tour to Banbury. Finally, the ever popular Milkshake will fill the centre with fun for all the family on Sunday, with Milkshake favourites Bob the Builder, Little Princess, Noddy, Fireman Sam, Shimmer & Shine and more.

Details: themillartscentre.co.uk



2 THEATRE

The Boy Preference, The Mill, Banbury, August 4

Youngsters have been working hard for just one week to stage this show, which is being presented by Cherwell Theatre Company. The Boy Preference is a contemporary play by Elinor Cook set in an affluent suburb, where the birth of a boy is welcomed with shouts of joy, but when a girl is born, the neighbours say nothing. The play asks what makes boys different from girls and how young people experience the adult world.

Details: www.cherwelltheatrecompany.co.uk



3 FAMILY

Countryfile Live, Blenheim Palace, August 3 to 6

A four-day countryside extravaganza is promised, with celebrities, activities and good food galore. Bake Off winner Candice Brown will be telling her story, with Countryfile presenters John Craven, Matt Baker, Ellie Harrison, Adam Henson and Charlotte Smith among the other famous names taking part. Family activities include rowing on the River Glyme, which runs through the palace grounds, as well as lots of opportunities to meet farm animals and get to know wildlife.

Details: countryfilelive.com



4 THEATRE

A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Canons Ashby House, August 5

Audience members can go off with the fairies at an outdoor theatre show.

The Pantaloons return to the stately home with their interpretation of William Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, which starts at 6pm.

Set in an enchanted forest on midsummer night, Puck and his musical fairy band tell a timeless comic tale of lovers, mechanicals and magical mayhem.

www.thepantaloons.co.uk



5 FAMILY

1960s Vintage Day, Compton Verney, August 5

Complementing Bridget Riley’s timeless works from the 1960s currently on who at the gallery, Compton Verney will be running another of its hugely popular Vintage Days. The Swinging Sixties return for a “fab” celebration of the era that gave us Motown, Mods and Michael Caine.

Snap up some fantastic vintage finds at Ruby’s Vintage & Retro Fair, get an authentic 60s-style hairdo in a pop-up salon and keep the little ones entertained at the beach, featuring a supersize sandpit, giant deckchairs and classic Punch & Judy show. And on August 9, visitors can tour the grounds in style – on one of the venue’s Segways.

Details: comptonverney.org.uk