Five of the best things to do in and around Rugby in the next seven days

From a leading musical duo to a vibrant new take on a Shakespeare favourite, there's lots going on...

1 MUSIC

Bernard Tan and Andrew Randall, St Andrew’s Church, Rugby, June 16

The church’s Open Door series of concerts continues with this concert from two outstanding artists. Pianist Bernard Tan and baritone Andrew Randall will perform Dichterliebe by Schumann and The Songs of Travel by Vaughan Williams. Andrew and Bernard have been working together since 2015 while studying for a Master of Music degree at Birmingham Conservatoire. They have been enjoying a great partnership throughout the two years and have been the winners of John Ireland Prize for Duo, Edward Brooks English Song Prize, the Ashleyan Opera Prize and first runner-up in the Edward Brooks Lieder Prize, Mario Lanza Opera Prize and Delia Hall Accompanist Prize. They were also selected to represent the Conservatoire to perform in a masterclass by Roderick Williams at Leeds Lieder Festival 2016. In summer 2016, they won the Hester Dickson Award for Duo to participate in Oxenford International Summer School, directed by the renowned pianist Malcolm Martineau. The concert starts at 7.30pm and admission costs £5 on the door.

Details: www.standrewrugby.org.uk

2 THEATRE

Romeo & Juliet, Belgrade Theatre, Coventry, June 20 to 22

Shakespeare’s most famous love story is brought to the stage with a musical Mods and Rockers theme by Oddsocks Productions, who have built a reputation for producing new and innovative adaptations of Shakespeare classics.

This timeless tale of feuding families and star-crossed lovers is played out with a soundtrack of modern hits performed live on stage.

Details: www.belgrade.co.uk

3 FAMILY

Marton Museum of Country Bygones, Louisa Ward Close, Marton, until September 10

Marton’s unique museum of country bygones is now open once again for the summer period. The museum is a treasure trove of more than 3,000 items once used on the land and in the home in centuries past, ranging from carts and a threshing machine through to small decorative items. Originally established as a private collection, the museum is now a registered charity managed by a group of village trustees and volunteers. New for 2017 is the Marton Mouse Hunt, where children can search for the family of 10 very friendly mice who live inside the museum, and a memory book where visitors are asked to share their stories which relate to the exhibition.

Details: martonmuseum.co.uk

4 ART

Sarais Crawshaw’s Open Studio, Appletrees, Willey, Saturdays and Sundays, June 17 to July 2

See the award-winning wildlife and countryside artist at work, hear the stories behind her art and enjoy looking at her creations.

Details: saraiscrawshawart.com

5THEATRE

The Producers, Rugby Theatre, until June 17

There’s still time to catch Mel Brooks’ outrageous Broadway farce, which tells how Broadway producer Max Bialystock and his accountant Leo Bloom

come up with a scheme to produce the most notorious flop in theatre history: a musical love letter to Adolf Hitler.

Details: rugbytheatre.co.uk