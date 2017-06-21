Five of the best things to do in and around Rugby in the next seven days

From concerts by global stars to a chance to explore Rugby's musical past, there's lots going on...

1 MUSIC, COMEDY AND DANCE

The Festival on The Close, Rugby, June 25 to 29

World-class artists are coming to Rugby to perform in a specially built 1,000 seat arena in this historic setting. The headline acts include original X Factor stars G4, Laura Mvula and a comedy night with a stellar line up including Simon Evans. The festival has more than 200 creative workshops for children from across the region running throughout the week – from flamenco dancing to live sports commentary; from creative writing to sculpture; from fashion to stage combat. Unique, once in a lifetime experiences – dancing with Motionhouse, stomping with Stomp workshops, singing with Voces8 – lie at the heart of the festival. The cost of events ranges from free to £65.

Details: thefestivalontheclose.co.uk



2 ART

Aiming High, Floor One Gallery,

Little Elborow Street, Rugby, June 26 to July 15

An opportunity to see the talent and achievement of local secondary school students aged 11 to 18.

Details: http://www.rugbyfestivalofculture.co.uk



3 MUSIC

St Peter’s church, Wolfhampcote, June 25

The acclaimed Fiori Choir escape to the wilds of the countryside to perform in one of their favourite unusual settings – the isolated church at Wolfhampcote. Fiori Musicali perform to thousands of music lovers each year and this is Fiori’s annual choral pilgrimage to the uniquely atmospheric church of St Peter’s – just about all that remains of the deserted medieval village of Wolfhampcote, near Braunston. Fiori’s programme of choral music from Tudor England includes a performance of Tye’s stunning Mass Euge Bone – a rarely heard gem. This remarkable piece for six-part choir captures the essence of the English Renaissance with its soaring treble lines. Audiences are warmly encouraged to bring a picnic and make the most of this special event.

But be warned, access is via a gated road and there are no ‘mod cons’ and no electricity in this unique venue. Cushions are recommended, too. Tickets cost £20 or £15.

Details: www.fiori-musicali.com



4 EXHIBITION

Music in Rugby, Rugby Art Gallery and Museum, June 24 to July 16

A celebration of all things musical in Rugby borough. Find out about past musicians, choirs and orchestras in the town through photographs, programmes and instruments from the museum’s social history collections. Also on display is

an exhibition marking Rugby Philharmonic Choir’s 150th anniversary. From its early beginnings to present day, the display features programmes, photographs and other important memorabilia from Rugby Philharmonic Choir members charting the choir’s 150-year history.

Details: www.ragm.co.uk



5 MUSIC

Dark Side of the Wall, Benn Hall, Rugby, June 24

Over the years, the band have gained a well-deserved national reputation for accurately performing classic Floyd tracks from all their popular albums and feature tracks such as Comfortably Numb, Money, Shine On You Crazy Diamond and Another Brick In The Wall and more.

Details: www.bennhall.com