Five of the best things to do in and around Rugby in the next seven days

From outdoor cinema to Britain's biggest free music festival, there's lots going on...

1 CINEMA

Cult Screens, Rugby School Quad, July 6, 7 and 8

Two edgy classics and a smash-hit musical are being screened in the open air in Rugby over the next few days.

Outdoor cinema company Cult Screens will be showing The Lost Boys tonight (Thursday), Fight Club on Friday, July 7, and Mamma Mia on Saturday, July 8, all on the Rugby School Quad. The Lost Boys (15) is a 1987 American horror comedy film starring Jason Patric, Corey Haim, Kiefer Sutherland and Dianne Wiest. The film is about two Arizona brothers who move to California and end up fighting a gang of young vampires. Fight Club (18) is a 1999 American film based on the 1996 novel of the same name by Chuck Palahniuk. The film was directed by David Fincher, and stars Brad Pitt, Edward Norton and Helena Bonham Carter. Norton plays the unnamed protagonist, referred to as the narrator, who is discontented with his white-collar job and forms a ‘fight club’. Mamma Mia (PG) is a 2008 romantic comedy based on the songs of Abba, starring Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth and Stellan Skarsgård. It was the highest grossing live-action musical of all time until this year. Various seating options are available from bring-your-own blanket to deckchairs and beanbags.

Details: www.cultscreens.co.uk



2 THEATRE

The Twits, Benn Hall, Rugby, July 7 and 8

Roald Dahl created some truly revolting characters in his time but surely few can compare with the noxiousness of Mr and Mrs Twit. This adaptation by David Wood is a mix of singing, dancing, slapstick, audience participation, shouting and beards. The story tells the tale of Mr and Mrs Twit, vindictive practical jokers who capture a family of monkeys - the Muggle-Wumps - to create a new circus act. The couple’s cruelty extends to catching birds to bake in pies, but when the Roly-Poly bird arrives from Africa and brings the Muggle-Wumps and his fellow birds together, the animals hatch a cunning plan to take revenge on the Twits.

Details: www.bennhall.com



3 MUSIC

The Magic of Medieval Music, Rugby library, July 12

Medieval harps, voice, gittern, lute and koboz combine in this evening of musical history. Ian Pittaway will take the audience on a journey through the songs, tunes and stories of the middle ages. Hear a Spanish song about a miraculous pork chop, a 13th century English song about the weather, a Christmas hit for Mike Oldfield by a medieval monk who wore brass tacks in his underpants, medieval dances and more.

Details: therugbytown.co.uk



4 MUSIC

Godiva Festival, Memorial Park. Coventry, July 7 to 9

The Stranglers, The Darkness, Example, Cast and Lucy Rose are among the acts at Britain’s biggest free festival – with plenty of entertainment promised aside from the music, too.

Details: godivafestival.com



5 MUSIC

1867 and All That, Rugby Philharmonic Choir, Temple Speech Room, Rugby, July 8

Join the choir as they celebrate their 150th anniversary with music ranging from Faure’s Requiem to Gilbert & Sullivan’s Pirates of Penzance, via works by Brahms, Verdi and others.

Details: therugbytown.co.uk