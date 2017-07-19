Five of the best things to do in and around Rugby in the next seven days

From a smash-hit musical to an inflatable adventure, there's plenty going on...

1 FAMILY

Room on the Broom, Belgrade Theatre, Coventry, July 24 to 26

A musical stage adaptation of Room on the Broom whizzes into Coventry this July for a magical run at the Belgrade Theatre to kick start the summer holidays. Families across Coventry and Warwickshire are invited to join the Witch and her cat on a broomstick adventure, based on the much-loved picture book written by Julia Donaldson and illustrated by Axel Scheffler – the pair behind the modern classic The Gruffalo. The Witch and her cat are travelling on their broomstick when they pick up some hitch-hikers – a friendly dog, a beautiful green bird and a crazy frog. But this broomstick’s not meant for five and it snaps in two – just as the hungry dragon appears...

Details: www.belgrade.co.uk



2 FAMILY

Labyrinth Challenge, Heart of England Conference & Events Centre, Coventry, July 22 and 23

It’s billed as the world’s longest continuous inflatable obstacle course – and it’s coming to Coventry this weekend. The giant 1,000ft inflatable playground, designed for ages 12 and above, features more than 30 obstacles including jump-offs, hurdles, balance beams and giant balls. Set across five themed zones – the Lava Zone, Jungle Zone, Toxic Zone, Combat Zone and Ocean Zone – the course starts with participants jumping off a 20ft platform into a crash bag below. The finale involves climbing up and sliding down a giant inflatable ship. The fun continues in the Inflatable Village, adjacent to the course, which offers fun, games and refreshments for all ages along with a mini Labyrinth Challenge suitable for the under 12s.

Details: thelabyrinthchallenge.com



3 MUSIC

St Peter’s Church, Wormleighton, July 22

The acclaimed Interdum Singers will be giving an exclusive performance at the church this weekend. Starting at 4.30pm, the 20-strong choir will perform at a special thanksgiving service for the hoped-for completion of the first phase of repair work to the church. Part-funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund, the £140,000 project is making essential repairs to St Peter’s, with the first part focusing on weather-proofing the building. “Now we are nearing the completion of the first phase of repairs we wanted to host a celebratory music event to mark this important milestone in the church’s history,” said church warden Jeremy Wheeler. During the choral evensong, the Interdum Singer will sing the Magnificat and Nunc Dimitis. St Peter’s is now awaiting the decision from a second-round funding application to the National Churches Trust.

Details: thebridgesgroup.org.uk



4 THEATRE

Miss Saigon, Birmingham Hippodrome, July 26 to September 23

The legendary musical is about to land in Birmingham for nine weeks. It tells the story of the last days of the Vietnam War, with a Broadway staging of this production recently nominated for the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical.

Details: www.miss-saigon.com



5 MUSIC

Abba Mania, Belgrade Theatre, Coventry, July 21

Dig out those platforms and dust down those flares for a night of ultimate party tunes.

Details: www.belgrade.co.uk