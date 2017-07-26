Five of the best things to do in and around Rugby in the next seven days

From a hit musical to dazzling fireworks, there's lots to enjoy...

1 THEATRE

Thoroughly Modern Millie, Rugby Theatre, August 2 to 6

Staging an all-singing, all-dancing musical from scratch in less than two weeks may sound like a tall order, but that’s just what the talented crowd from Rugby Theatre’s annual Summer Youth Project are doing. Around 70 youngsters are coming together for their production of Thoroughly Modern Millie. The young performers, all aged between 10 and 21, are being put through their paces by a professional director, choreographer and musical director. Meanwhile, a hard-working backstage team, also made up of young people, are building the set, designing the lighting and sound, and getting ready to crew the show under the watchful eyes of the project stage managers. The winner of six Tony Awards including Best Musical, Thoroughly Modern Millie is based on the 1967 Academy Award-winning film starring Julie Andrews. It takes audiences on a musical journey back to the height of the Jazz Age in New York City, when ‘moderns’- including a flapper named Millie Dillmount – were bobbing their hair, raising their hemlines, entering the workforce and rewriting the rules of love. Diane Trezise, who has helped organise the summer project, said: “It’s fabulous how everyone works together so brilliantly to make sure the shows are such a success.”

Details: rugbytheatre.co.uk

2 MUSIC

Gala Proms charity concert, Temple Speech Room, Rugby, July 29

Rugby Male Voice Choir, the City of Coventry Male Voice Choir and the Jaguar Land Rover Band perform a Gala Proms charity concert organised by the Rotary Club of Rugby Dunsmore and Friends of St Cross. The programme for the evening will feature a number of popular songs, concluding with a singalong Last Night of the Proms finale. It will also be the last event for Rugby Male Voice Choir musical director Mike Minton, who is retiring after 17 years in the role. “Each part of the concert will end with all the choirs and the band performing together and we hope to send everyone home on a high,” he said.

Details: www.ticketsource.co.uk/date/385572



3 FAMILY

Fireworks Championships, Stanford Hall, July 29

Three of the UK’s best firework companies compete against each other with a ten-minute firework display choreographed to music.

This will be followed by a final display from the organisers. The event is the only one of its type in the UK, where the audience can vote for the team they liked the most using their mobile phone. Food and drink will be available on site too.

Details: www.fireworkchampions.co.uk



4 MUSIC

Aswad, Rialto Reborn, Coventry, July 29

British reggae superstars Aswad promise to bring their nostalgic summer vibes to the city. Aswad shot to fame in 1988 with the release of their huge hit Don’t Turn Around, which reached the top spot in the UK singles chart. Then a trio, they went on to release Shine in 1995.

Details: showtimelive.co.uk

5 MUSIC

Hanzo, The Distillery North Street, Rugby, July 28

The Rugby garage rock’n’rollers launch their new album. Expect vintage influences with a modern flavour.

Details: facebook.com