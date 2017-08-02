Five of the best things to do in and around Rugby in the next seven days

From young talent on the stage to a Shakespeare favourite in the open air, there's lots to do...

1 MUSIC

Admiral Nelson Music Festival, Braunston, August 5

It’s the annual chance to get into the festival spirit without the big ticket prices, traffic problems and days caked in mud. The Admiral Nelson Music Festival boasts a remarkably diverse line-up, with the aim of catering for all tastes. The bill includes Daventry Community Choir, Fall from Glory, Stratification, The Retrobaits, Midnight Rush, Hana Brooks, AC/DC tribute dirty jACkDC, Stu Thomson, Fraudio, Ted Nilsson, Are You Experienced? and Kings of Leon tribute band, Kings ov Leon. There will be plenty of other activities at the festival too, including zorb football, laser tag and face painting.

Details: theadmiralnelsonfestival.com



2 THEATRE

Thoroughly Modern Millie, Rugby Theatre, until August 6

Staging an all-singing, all-dancing musical from scratch in less than two weeks may sound like a tall order, but that’s just what the talented crowd from Rugby Theatre’s annual Summer Youth Project are doing. Around 70 youngsters have come together for their production of Thoroughly Modern Millie. The young performers, all aged between 10 and 21, have been put through their paces by a professional director, choreographer and musical director. A hard-working backstage team, also made up of young people, have built the set, designed the lighting and sound, and are crewing the show under the watchful eyes of the project stage managers. The winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Thoroughly Modern Millie is based on the 1967 Academy Award-winning film starring Julie Andrews. It takes audiences back to the height of the Jazz Age in New York City, when “moderns”– including a flapper named Millie Dillmount – were bobbing their hair, raising their hemlines, entering the workforce and rewriting the rules of love.

Details: rugbytheatre.co.uk



3 DANCE

Backlash Ballroom, Albany Theatre, Coventry, August 10

Backlash Ballroom is a mix Ballroom and Latin, performed by three professional dance couples, who, between them, are World, European, and National champions. They will be dancing in the mesmerising costumes from the 2016 series of BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing. Audiences can get enjoy the sultry tones of Miss Scarlet Black and learn a little bit of history about Ballroom and Latin from Richard Miller, Backlash Ballroom’s choreographer and creator.

Details: albanytheatre.co.uk



4 FAMILY

Summer fete and classic car show, Town Thorns Care Centre, Easenhall, August 6

The care home will be holding its popular annual summer fete and classic car show. There will be hot pork batches, a licensed bar, various craft stalls, entertainment on site and a vast array of classic cars for all to enjoy.

Details: ben.org.uk



5 THEATRE

Antony and Cleopatra

Abington Park Museum Courtyard, Northampton, August 3 to 5

Masque Theatre will be taking their audiences back to the ancient worlds of Egypt and Rome as great armies clash, rivals vie for power and lovers are torn apart in Shakespeare’s Antony & Cleopatra. This show is being performed in the open air and tickets will be sold on the gate.