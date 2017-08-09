Five of the best things to do in and around Rugby in the next seven days

From top piano-playing to a smash-hit musical, there's lots to enjoy...

1 MUSIC

Piano Week, Rugby School, August 13 to 20

Internationally renowned musicians are coming to Rugby to perform at this week-long piano festival.

Piano Week is a touring festival and summer school, which has seven residencies in the UK, Italy, Germany and China in 2017. It promises high-calibre performances from its team of concert pianists as well as from internationally celebrated guest artists. These run alongside the summer course, which is open to participants of any age and ability. There will be daily recitals held in the Memorial Chapel at 7pm featuring acclaimed concert pianists Samantha Ward, Maciej Raginia, Alexander Karpeyev and Mark Nixon, while the audience will also be treated to the talents of Stephen Kovacevich, who will give the final performance of solo and two piano works on Saturday, August 19, at 7pm.

Visitors to the summer school can expect to find a five-year old beginner alongside an adult amateur, a professional concert pianist or an internationally celebrated artist all engaged in music making together – on stage, in public master classes, playing duets or composing.

Details: www.pianoweek.com/concerts



2 THEATRE

Top Hat, Kilworth House, August 16 to September 17

The award-winning musical based on the much-loved film is getting the open-air treatment at Kilworth House. Top Hat celebrates the golden age of Hollywood and the tap-dancing magic of Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers. Based on the 1935 movie of the same name, Top Hat includes some of Irving Berlin’s greatest songs such as Cheek to Cheek, Top Hat, White Tie & Tails, Let’s Face the Music and Dance and Puttin’ on the Ritz. It tells the story of Broadway sensation Jerry Travers who dances his way across Europe to win the heart of society girl Dale Tremont. In a riotous mistaken-identity plot, Dale Tremont believes her ardent pursuer Jerry Travers – who is about to open in a big London show – is married to a friend of hers. Add in a bumbling producer, a meddling English valet and a lovelorn fashion designer and the fun begins.

Details: kilworthhousetheatre.co.uk

3 THEATRE

Miss Saigon, Birmingham Hippodrome, until September 23

The legendary musical is proving a big hit in Birmingham, where there’s still time to catch it. It tells the story of the last days of the Vietnam War, with a Broadway staging of this production recently nominated for the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical.

Details: www.miss-saigon.com



4 FAMILY

Early Years Exhibition - A Viking Voyage, Herbert Art Gallery and Museum, Coventry, until August 28

The Herbert’s popular play space for families returns with A Very Viking Voyage.

Journey into a world of possibilities where the sea glistens, fires crackle and a world of wonder awaits ready to inspire young imaginations. It’s all free, too.

Details: www.theherbert.org



5 FAMILY

Mad Science Summer Camp, Warwick University, until September 1

Each day will be filled with different activities and have a different theme for the day to help get youngsters enthused by the wonders of science.

Details: www.madscience.org