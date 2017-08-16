Five of the best things to do in and around Rugby in the next seven days

From favourite film tunes to world-famous pianists, there's lots to enjoy...

1 MUSIC

Fordante present From Puccini to the Movies, Willoughby Village Hall, August 19

TV and film composer Phil Mountford returns to Willoughby with his critically acclaimed five piece ensemble, Fordante, with a penultimate concert as part of their 2017 UK tour. The show features some of the most beautiful light classics, tear-jerking opera arias and movie soundtracks ever written, from composers such as Strauss, Puccini and Ravel along with a mix of Phil’s own film-inspired music. Phil has composed the soundtracks to films such as Vendetta, Journey To Le Mans and Breakdown and had his music heard and performed worldwide. His easy listening style has meant he has scored for TV and adverts as well as children’s theatre and last year’s choral work, Suite For The Fallen Soldier, which he was commissioned to write to commemorate the centenary of the First World War.

Details: www.fordante.com



2 FAMILY

Coventry Music Museum, Walsgrave Road, Coventry, until August 31

The award-winning Coventry Music Museum is opening its doors to children over August, giving anybody under 15 free entry. The venue, which focuses on Coventry’s musical heritage featuring bands including The Specials and The Selecter, is ranked second on TripAdvisor’s list of West Midlands museums and has been named Best Family Experience. Look out for chances to play a guitar, bass, keyboard or even a Theremin, and be a three minute hero.

Details: www.covmm.co.uk



3 MUSIC

Piano Week, Rugby School, until August 20

Internationally renowned musicians are performing this week at a piano festival in the town, Piano Week is a touring festival and summer school, which has seven residencies in the UK, Italy, Germany and China in 2017. It promises high-calibre performances from its team of concert pianists as well as from internationally celebrated guest artists. These run alongside a summer course, which is open to participants of any age and ability. There are daily recitals held in the Memorial Chapel at 7pm featuring acclaimed concert pianists Samantha Ward, Maciej Raginia, Alexander Karpeyev and Mark Nixon, while the audience will also be treated to the talents of Stephen Kovacevich, who will give the final performance of solo and two piano works on Saturday, August 19, at 7pm.

Details: www.pianoweek.com/concerts



4 THEATRE

Top Hat, Kilworth House, until September 17

The award-winning musical based on the much-loved film is getting the open-air treatment. Top Hat celebrates the golden age of Hollywood and the tap-dancing magic of Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers, including some of Irving Berlin’s greatest songs.

Details: kilworthhousetheatre.co.uk



5 THEATRE

Miss Saigon, Birmingham Hippodrome, until September 23

The legendary musical is proving a big hit in Birmingham. It tells the story of the last days of the Vietnam War, with a Broadway staging of this production recently nominated for the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical.

Details: miss-saigon.com