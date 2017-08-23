Five of the best things to do in and around Rugby in the next seven days

From international music stars to intricate artworks, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 MUSIC

Down on The Close, The Close, Rugby, August 26

Big-name acts spanning a range of genres are coming to Rugby for a special one-night festival. Imelda May, Wilko Johnson, Toploader and the Roving Crows will bring their talents to The Close this weekend. Irish singer Imelda May is known for her musical style of rockabilly revival and has also been compared to female jazz musicians such as Billie Holiday. Wilko Johnson remains one of the most enduring heroes of British music, from his days as guitarist with Dr Feelgood to his remarkable recovery from cancer. Toploader are best known for their hit Dancing in the Moonlight, while Roving Crows are an award-winning original Celtic folk fusion band.

2 MUSIC

Pig and Applestock Festival, Naseby Reservoir, August 25 to 27

Bands from all over the country and parts of Europe will be joining DJs, poets, children’s entertainers, traditional craft demonstrations and film installations at the annual extravaganza. Rugby bands The Anteloids and Stupid Boots are on the bill, along with Manchester’s Paddy Steer, Xam Duo from Leeds, Swiss act Love Cans) and an array of other acts.

All profits go to the Leicestershire MS Therapy centre, an independent charity providing support and health facilities for people living with multiple sclerosis.

3 FAMILY

Wistow Maze, open daily until Sunday September 3, then weekends only until Sunday September 17

The weather may not have been kind to the popular attraction this summer but the rain has brought about one benefit – the maize which forms the maze is the best seem at the site, standing more than 7ft tall, with plenty of sunflowers blooming too. To mark the 130th anniversary of the first Sherlock Holmes novel by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, the maze has been designed in the shape of Sherlock himself. The Quiz Trail has a Whodunnit theme, and visitors have to find clues hidden among the three miles of pathways, to help identify the culprit and help solve the curious case of the Wistow Maze.

4 ART

Imaginaria, Floor One Gallery, Rugby Art Gallery and Museum, August 26 to September 7

Guy Chapman’s exhibition showcases the Warwickshire artist’s highly detailed work. Guy worked for music company EMI in the 1990s, drawing a number of portraits for acts including Meat Loaf, Adam Ant and Thunder. His work is designed to capture the imagination, with many items within each picture waiting to be discovered.

5 MUSIC

Camper Calling, Ragley Hall, August 25 to 27

Two of the biggest bands from the 90s Britpop scene are to headline Camper Calling this summer. Liverpool indie rockers Cast will join rock favourites Reef and indie-pop hitmakers Lightning Seeds at the three-day family festival. The bill also includes Space, Ordinary Boys, Musical Youth and Lucy Spraggan, along with an array of vintage acts and emerging talent. Aside from the music, the weekend promises craft workshops, scrumptious street food, a funfair and more.

