Five of the best things to do in and around Rugby in the next seven days

From the magic of Michael Jackson to a chance to appear on stage, there's lots to do...

1 THEATRE

Faithful Ruslan – The Story Of A Guard Dog, Belgrade Theatre, Coventry, September 2 to 16

In the year marking the centenary of the Russian Revolution, the Belgrade Theatre and Citizens Theatre are bringing to the stage an adaptation of Faithful Ruslan – The Story of a Guard Dog, based on the cult novel by Georgi Vladimov and directed by Helena Kaut-Howson. It’s set in 1953 – Josef Stalin is dead, and the inhabitants of prison camps across Russia are liberated. Ruslan is a beautiful, proud dog, bred solely to serve as a guard in these camps, but when he’s abandoned in a world without the clear structure and organisation he’s always known, how can he adjust?

Details: www.belgrade.co.uk



2 MUSIC

Jackson Live, Belgrade Theatre, Coventry, September 2

Michael Jackson’s spirit lives in with Jackson – Live in Concert. Long-time fan Ben recreates the Michael Jackson experience with his rendition of hits spanning across nearly five decades. The show features all-live vocals and musicians and dancers, authentic costumes and, of course, all the signature dance moves associated so fondly with the undisputed King of Pop.

3 MUSIC

That’s So 80s, Rialto Reborn, Coventry, September 2

Eighties pop star Sonia is promising a trip down memory lane when she performs as part of a bumper show celebrating the decade at the Coventry nightclub.

Sonia will be joined on stage by fellow chart toppers of the decade Doctor and The Medics and Hazell Dean.

The trio will be performing all their hits at the one-off show which aims to capture the atmosphere of the 1980s.

Details: showtimelive.co.uk



4 AUDITIONS

Cinderella: Young chorus auditions, Belgrade Theatre, Coventry, September 3

The Belgrade Theatre is on the hunt once again for the region’s most talented young performers to audition for the junior chorus of this year’s pantomime, Cinderella.

Children aged nine to 16 are invited to audition at the theatre on Sunday, September 3, starting promptly at 10am. Parents are asked to bring their children to the Belgrade Theatre foyer for 9.30am. Young hopefuls will be split into groups and taught a short dance routine by the show’s choreographer, which they will later be asked to perform in front of writer, director and dame Iain Lauchlan.

A child who makes it through the first round will be asked to stay for a further round in the afternoon.

Pre-registration for this year’s auditions is not essential although applicants are encouraged to pre-register their interest online in advance.

Details: www.belgrade.co.uk



5 MUSIC

Wannabe – The Spice Girls Show, Albany Theatre, Coventry, September 7

Wannabe has been building it’s success for 10 years, travelling the world, performing all of the

Spice Girls’ biggest numbers. The hits just keep coming from this show with songs including Viva Forever, 2 Become 1, Who Do You Think You Are and a newly arranged medley covering the girls’ solo careers from I Turn To You by Mel C to Geri’s version of It’s Raining Men. An evening for anyone ready to zig-a-zig-ah.

Details: www.spicegirlsshow.com