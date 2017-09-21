Five of the best things to do in and around Rugby in the next seven days

From a comic gem on the stage to tributes to music greats, there's lots going on...

1 THEATRE

When We Are Married, Rugby Theatre, until September 23

There’s still time to catch this comic gem, which has been a staple of theatres, both amateur and professional, since it was first performed almost 80 years ago. Written by JB Priestley, it’s set in 1908 when three highly-respectable couples in a small West Riding town are celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary, having all married in the same chapel on the same day.

The smug complacency of these northern worthies – an alderman and town councillor among them – takes a terrible knock however when the despised and southern chapel organist produces incontrovertible evidence that the cleric who married them wasn’t authorised to do so.

Technically, they have spent the last quarter of a century living in sin. “The panic, bluster and collapse of stout-parties that ensue are a joy to behold,” said director Senga Veasey.

Details: rugbytheatre.co.uk



2 COMEDY

Comedy Night, Benn Hall, Rugby, September 22

Simon Evans headlines a bill that promises to get Rugby roaring with laughter. Evans is an established act on the UK comedy circuit who has also appeared on television shows including Live at the Apollo, Stand Up for the Week, Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow and Edinburgh Comedy Fest Live. Comedy review website Chortle has said his “sharp, acidic barbs remain a rich delight”. In early 2010, Simon Evans supported Lee Mack on his UK tour, and he has performed one-man shows at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe since 2000, as well as shows in New Zealand, South Africa, Hong Kong, Singapore, Shanghai, China, Canada and Dubai.

Details: www.bennhall.com



3 MUSIC

Tribute shows, Belgrade Theatre, Coventry, September 26, 27 and 28

The Rick Parfitt and Francis Rossi partnership is brought to the stage in The Quo Experience on September 26. Britain’s biggest singles chart band of all time, Status Quo are celebrated on stage with a dazzling light show. Almost a year since Rick Parfitt’s passing, the two-hour live performance pays homage to his legacy. Someone Like You – The Adele Songbook recreates the hits from three record-breaking albums by Adele – 19, 21 and 25 – on September 27. Hand-picked by Adele herself on Graham Norton’s BBC Adele Special, Katie Markham delivers the chart-topping singles including Set Fire To The Rain, Someone Like You and Hello.

Bobby Socks and Blue Jeans celebrates a medley of ‘50s and ‘60s music on September 28. The show features over 40 smash hits from Kytsun Wolfe, who recreates icons including Elvis, John Lennon, Roy Orbison, Cliff Richard, Mick Jagger, Billy Fury, Gene Pitney, The Bee Gees and more.

Details: www.belgrade.co.uk



4 MUSIC

Boudica Festival

The Box, Fargo Village, Coventry, September 23

Women take centre stage at a new music festival, which includes Hejira, Yama Warashi and Carmody.

Details: seetickets.com



5 THEATRE

The Railway Children, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, until September 24

E Nesbit’s classic novel The Railway Children is brought to life in this production.

Details: royalandderngate.co.uk