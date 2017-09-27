Five of the best things to do in and around Rugby in the next seven days

From talks by leading writers to a celebration of Little Mix, there's lots going on...

1 LITERATURE

Althorp Literary Festival, Althorp House, October 5 to 8

A real celebration of literature, supported by some well-known faces, The 14th Althorp Literary Festival welcomes best-selling authors, opinion leaders, poets, storytellers, stars of stage and screen, and household favourites. They will be provoking discussion, debate, laughter and tears, as well as engaging and enthusing the audience.

The diverse author line up for 2017 includes Earl Charles Spencer debuting his latest book To Catch a King, Ben Macintyre, author of the first authorised history of the SAS, and Clare Mulley with fascinating tales from her book, The Woman Who Flew For Hitler. Other speakers include business guru Lord Digby Jones, cake-maker to the stars Mich Turner OBE, former BBC breakfast presenter Sian Williams, British perfumer Jo Malone, celebrated TV chef Ken Hom and tennis coach Judy Murray. A children’s festival is also being introduced, featuring talks by award-winning broadcaster Clare Balding, among others.

Details: althorpliteraryfestival.com



2 MUSIC

Bilton Silver Band – Solo Spot, Kasbah, Church of St Peter and St John, Clifton Road, Rugby, September 30

Bilton Silver Band are looking forward to their next concert, which will feature renowned trombone soloist Nick Hudson. For more than 30 years, Nick has been recognised as one of Europe’s finest trombone soloists and performs worldwide, with his roots firmly in the brass banding world, having played with most of the UK’s top brass bands. The concert promises to delight, with solo items from Nick and the usual favourites from the full band.

Details: www.biltonsilver.co.uk



3 DANCE

Change, Warwick Arts Centre, October 4

Warwickshire dance company Motionhouse’s new multimedia dance-circus show is inspired by energy; from the electrical charge that sparks human life, to the beating of our hearts and the memories we make. Six performers use the highly physical dance and acrobatics synonymous with Motionhouse to delve deep into the human body, tracing the incredible story of energy in our lives.

Details: warwickartscentre.co.uk



4 MUSIC

The Little Mix Experience, Belgrade Theatre, Coventry, September 30

Join The Little Mix Experience for a jam-packed concert of one of the X Factor’s finest exports.

Four young women pay tribute to one of the UK’s finest girl bands, with breath-taking dance moves, replica costumes and some of the finest vocals in the UK. The show features hits including DNA, Wings, Salute, Black Magic, Love Me Like You, Secret Love Song and many more

Details: www.belgrade.co.uk



5 MUSIC

The Swing Museum, St John the Baptist Church, Brinklow, September 30

Rugby-based act The Swing Museum bring Hot Club-style Gypsy jazz from the 1930s and 1940 to the church. The band have appeared with acclaim at the Twinwood Festival since 2007 and also at Birmingham International Jazz Festival. Expect an evening of toe-tapping, hip-swinging musical fun and frolics.

Details: facebook.com/groups/214078816939/