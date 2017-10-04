Five of the best things to do in and around Rugby in the next seven days

From a concert by talented youngsters to a musical celebration of Coventry, there's lots going on...

1 MUSIC

Church of St Peter and St John, Clifton Road, Rugby

The church’s season of concerts comes to an end with the Rugby Area Talent Trust Concert. Expect modern popular songs under their musical director and pianist Duncan Arrow, an experienced musician, drummer, pianist and songwriter based in Rugby. Upcoming local singers will sing a range of popular songs performed in the modern style with acoustic and electronic accompaniment. Refreshments are available before the concert.

Details: sites.google.com/site/pjsaturdaymusic/home



2 LITERATURE

Althorp Literary Festival, Althorp House, October 5 to 8

A real celebration of literature, supported by some well-known faces, the 14th Althorp Literary Festival welcomes best-selling authors, opinion leaders, poets, storytellers, stars of stage and screen, and household favourites. They will be provoking discussion, debate, laughter and tears, as well as engaging and enthusing the audience.

The diverse author line up for 2017 includes Earl Charles Spencer debuting his latest book To Catch a King, Ben Macintyre, author of the first authorised history of the SAS, and Clare Mulley with fascinating tales from her book, The Woman Who Flew For Hitler. Other speakers include business guru Lord Digby Jones, cake-maker to the stars Mich Turner OBE, former BBC breakfast presenter Sian Williams, British perfumer Jo Malone, celebrated TV chef Ken Hom and tennis coach Judy Murray. A children’s festival is also being introduced, featuring talks by award-winning broadcaster Clare Balding, among others.

Details: althorpliteraryfestival.com



3 ART

Artist Talk on Portraiture - Pamela Schilderman, Rugby Art Gallery & Museum, October 6

Artist Pamela Schilderman explores the world of portraiture in this talk. She asks whether it’s the artistic representation of a person, the fact of being whom or what you are, or is just a simulation.

Details: www.ragm.co.uk



4 MUSIC

The Hoosiers, Kasbah, Coventry, October 7

Indie-pop chart-toppers The Hoosiers are celebrating 10 years since the release of their hit debut album. The show will see the band perform The Trick of Life. Their multi-platinum debut effort hit the top spot on the UK albums chart in 2007 and has sold more than 600,000 copies in the UK since it was released. Indie anthems Goodbye Mr A and Worried about Ray featured on the album, both of which reached the top five in the singles chart and are still regulars on indie club playlists a decade later.

Details: kasbahnightclub.com



5 THEATRE

Godiva Rocks, Belgrade Theatre, Coventry, October 7 to 21

Godiva Rocks is the first musical ever written about a UK city’s musical heritage, bringing together a range of genres and spanning many generations of history. The show promises to be a celebration of Coventry’s

rich heritage and diverse talent. Godiva Rocks will feature 20 classic songs from Coventry artists such as Frank Ifield, Vince Hill, The Specials, Terry Hall, King, The Primitives and The Enemy. X Factor semi-finalist Niki Evans joins the cast.

Details: www.belgrade.co.uk.