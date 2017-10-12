Five of the best things to do in and around Rugby in the next seven days

From the rich sound of male voice choirs to a British broadcasting great, there's lots to enjoy...

1 MUSIC

Men of Cornwall

St Andrew’s church, Rugby, October 13

The 85-strong male voice choir Men of Cornwall perform at the church next week in what promises to be a moving and memorable evening, as the voices fill and reverberate throughout the church. The choir, from east Cornwall, includes representative singers from Burraton, Launceston, Liskerrett, Loveny, Pelynt, Polperro Fishermen, Rame Peninsula and Tintagel Orpheus Male Choirs. Many of the choristers were part of a 6,000 voice choir which travelled to the Royal Albert Hall in London and performed to a sell-out audience, and some have been part of the Trelawny Choir which has travelled to Singapore, New Zealand, Eastern Canada and Western Canada. There will be real ale and wine available throughout.

Details: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/men-of-cornwall-tickets-37395605262



2 COMEDY

Sofie Hagen, Warwick Arts Centre, October 14

Following a run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Sofie Hagen presents her new show, Dead Baby Frog. Sofie has graced TV screens across the world, including appearances on the Zulu Comedy Gala, Russell Howard’s Stand Up Central (Comedy Central), The One Show (BBC) and The Morning After (NBC/USA/UK). She has also written and performed in Outsiders (Channel 4), Live from the BBC (BBC Three), Best of the Fest and BBC Ouch Storytelling Live.

Sofie has taken over the airwaves as well, appearing on The Museum of Curiosity and The Now Show on BBC Radio 4 and Lols Lounge on BBC R1. She’s also won Foster’s Edinburgh Comedy Award’s Best Newcomer (2015) and Chortle’s Best Newcomer. The Guardian said: “Hagen is a lovable guide through a tale that digs deep, but with a very light touch.”

Details: warwickartscentre.co.uk



3 THEATRE

Sir Michael Parkinson, Warwick Arts Centre, October 13

Broadcasting legend Sir Michael Parkinson will celebrate some of the defining moments of his career in this one-man show.

In conversation with his son and showing highlights from the Parkinson archive, the show promises to provide a unique opportunity to get an intimate, entertaining and informative look at Sir Michael’s remarkable journey from humble upbringings in a Yorkshire mining town, to becoming one of the most familiar faces on television, while reliving the greatest events from a show that for many defined their Saturday night.

Details: warwickartscentre.co.uk



4 THEATRE

Godiva Rocks, Belgrade Theatre, Coventry, until October 21

Godiva Rocks is a celebration of Coventry’s rich heritage and diverse talent, featuring 20 classic songs from artists such as Frank Ifield, Vince Hill, The Specials, Terry Hall, King, The Primitives and The Enemy.

Details: www.belgrade.co.uk



5 THEATRE

Spirit of the Blitz

Belgrade Theatre, Coventry, October 13

A tribute to the legendary stars who kept us smiling through our darkest days, Spirit of the Blitz recaptures the patriotic optimism of war-torn Britain. Audiences are invited to sing along to swinging hits galore.

www.belgrade.co.uk