Five of the best things to do in and around Rugby in the next seven days

From a timeless tale of inner darkness to a bright and breezy musical, there's lots going on...

1 THEATRE

Jekyll & Hyde, Rugby Theatre, October 21 to 28

Murder and chaos are pitted against love and virtue in this sweeping gothic musical.

Details: rugbytheatre.co.uk



2THEATRE

Singin’ in the Rain, Benn Hall, Rugby, October 20 and 21

With its memorable songs, classic dance routines and charming characters, Singin’ in the Rain is one of the most popular musicals in history.

Five Star Theatre’s production promises graceful and comical on-stage fun, as well as a treat off-stage too – in the form of a live orchestra, a first for the theatre company, whose previous productions include Les Miserables and Guys and Dolls. The show tells the story of famous Hollywood silent film duo Don Lockwood and Lina Lamont. With the new oncoming trend of the ‘talkies’, Monumental Pictures has to modernise. The only problem is that its leading lady, who until now has remained silent and gorgeous, has a voice likened to the sound of nails down a blackboard. There is, of course, a love story, as the studio works around Lina’s awkward voice.

Some of the hit songs in the musical include Good Morning, You Stepped Out of a Dream, Moses Supposes and, of course, Singin’ in the Rain.

Details: www.bennhall.com



3 PHOTOGRAPHY

Dunchurch Photographic Society annual exhibition, Floor One gallery, Rugby Art Gallery and Museum, October 21 to November 2

It’s the society’s annual showcase, at which members exhibit a whole variety of photographs and photographic art on a wide range of subjects. Admission is free, and there will always be a member of the society in attendance who will answer any questions regarding the images, the society or photography in general. The society meets weekly on a Wednesday evening from September to April, and welcomes anyone with an interest in photography, whatever their ability.

Details: dunchurchps.com/dps-wp



4 BALLET

Russian State Ballet and Opera House, Belgrade Theatre, Coventry, October 23 to 25

Directed and choreographed by former Bolshoi Ballet soloist Konstantin Uralsky, the Russian State Ballet and Opera House will perform three shows at the Belgrade: Swan Lake, Romeo and Juliet and The Nutcracker. “We are able to offer audiences in various theatres an unforgettable experience at a fraction of the price, all without sacrificing quality,” said producer Alexej Ignatow.

Details: www.ballet-tickets.com



5 FAMILY

Dinosaur World, Belgrade Theatre, Coventry, October 26 to 28

Families can catch a glimpse of a life size Triceratops in the Lower Precinct in Coventry on Saturday ahead of the interactive family show Dinosaur World which comes to the Belgrade next week. Dinosaur World brings a range of remarkably life-like dinosaurs to the stage, including every child’s favourite flesh-eating giant, the Tyrannosaurus Rex, along with a Giraffatitan, Segnosaurus and baby Triceratops, to name a few. The live show is followed by a post-show ‘meet and greet’ where audience members have the opportunity to meet the dinosaurs in person. It’s suitable for ages three and above.

Details: www.belgrade.co.uk