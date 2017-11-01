Five of the best things to do in and around Rugby in the next seven days

From tributes to country legends to a Madness-inspired musical, there's lots going on...

1 MUSIC

The Legends of American Country, Benn Hall, Rugby, November 3

Following a sell-out UK tour in 2016 and coming direct from Ireland, The Legends of American Country makes its debut in town with a night of toe-tapping classics. The event will showcase highly acclaimed tributes to Dolly Parton, Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard and Alan Jackson and four new tributes to icons George Jones, Kenny Rogers, Patsy Cline and Don Williams. The show features three accomplished singers in Rod McAuley Joe Moore and Tracey McAuley, all backed by the Keltic Storm and coupled with an authentic stage set that promises to transport audiences all the way to Nashville and back.

2 THEATRE

Our House, Belgrade Theatre, Coventry, November 8 to 11

The Olivier Award-winning musical, based on the songs of Madness, comes to Coventry next week. It tells how, on the night of his 16th birthday, Joe Casey takes the girl of his dreams, Sarah, out on their first date. In an effort to impress her with bravado, Joe breaks into a building site overlooking his home on Casey Street. When the police turn up, a split-second decision forces him to choose between himself and his heart as the story splits in two: one which sees Joe stay to face the music, and the other which sees him flee and leave Sarah to run from the police. As two very different paths unfold before him, the consequences of that choice will change his life forever. The show stars Deena Payne in place of Linda Nolan, who has withdrawn from the tour following her recent cancer diagnosis.

3 COMEDY

Phill Jupitus – Juplicity, Warwick Arts Centre, November 5

Stand-up comedian, poet, improviser and TV stalwart Phill Jupitus comes to the venue with his new stand-up show. Watch in delight and/or horror as Jupitus drags laughs out of the chaos of his own life and the uncertain world that surrounds it. Phill became a familiar face when he started as team captain on BBC2’s pop quiz Never Mind The Buzzcocks in 1996, which went on to run for 19 years. He also appears as a regular guest on QI (BBC2) and Alan Davies As yet Untitled (Dave), and in 2012 returned to television stand-up for the first time since 2000 with an appearance on Live at the Apollo.

4 THEATRE

Blood Brothers, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, November 6 to 11

Written by Willy Russell, the much-loved musical tells the captivating and moving tale of twins who, separated at birth, grow up on opposite sides of the tracks, only to meet again with fateful consequences. Few musicals have received quite such acclaim as Blood Brothers – Bill Kenwright’s production surpassed 10,000 performances in London’s West End, one of only three musicals ever to achieve that milestone.

5 MUSIC

The Magic of the Beatles, Belgrade Theatre, Coventry, November 2

Expect hits including She Loves You, Please Please Me, Help, I Feel Fine, Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, Hey Jude, Let It Be and more at this tribute show.

