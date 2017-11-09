Five of the best things to do in and around Rugby in the next seven days

From Spice Girls hits to a an exhibition by local artists, there's lots to enjoy...

1 MUSIC

Wannabe - The Spice Girls Show, Benn Hall, Rugby,

November 10

The Spice Girls remain the biggest girl band of all time with nine number one singles, 80 million record sales, world tours, movies and a musical to their name.Featuring Spice Girls hits galore, Wannabe recreates the era of Girl Power, from the stomping Spice Up Your Life to the hip-shaking Who Do You Think You Are? Wannabe is celebrating its 10th anniversary touring the world and performing to hundreds of thousands of Spice Girls fans.

Details: www.rugby.gov.uk/bennhall



2 MUSIC

Travelling by Tuba, Barnacle Village Hall, November 10

This unique musical duo promise a lively and entertaining show. Chris Cranham on tuba and Stewart Death on piano insist this is definitely not just a tuba recital. With an innumerable array of wind and brass instruments, the show is a musical extravaganza featuring instruments from all over of the world, including the gladiatorial Roman Cornu and a Swiss Alpine Horn, the Chinese dragon-headed trumpet and a pair of six-foot high Tibetan dungs. Contrast these with the mellow-sounding ocarina and the blaring Turkish schnib.

The programme includes music from classical to jazz, a can-can dancing tubist, exploding tuba and the opera Carmen in four and a half minutes.

Details: email lyndakburton@gmail.com



3 MUSIC

Quarto, St Andrew’s Church, Rugby, November 10

Quarto are a group of talented Warwickshire-based singers who share a love of performing a huge breadth of vocal repertoire, from 17th century music right up to the present day. Each singer has a wealth of experience of performing a variety of different music including solo oratorio, art song, musical theatre and popular music. The four-part group perform regularly across the Midlands.

Details: standrewrugby.org.uk



4 ART

New Perspectives, Grandborough Village Hall, November 11 and 12

Three artists who form the

New Perspectives group are holding an art exhibition. Judy Haslam-Jones is a creative ceramic artist who designs unique and intriguing ornamental pieces to enhance both garden

and home. Jack Kirk produces sculptures from reclaimed metal and glass,

which can be displayed in the home and garden to create drama and atmosphere, while Winifred Wilmot is a prolific fine art painter whose work reflects

subjects from the world around us, being varied and colourful, representatiomal and abstract.

Details: www.grandborough.info



5 FAMILY

Stick Man, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, November 12 to 17

Scamp Theatre’s delightful adaptation of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s Stick Man is going to Northampton. What

starts off as a morning jog becomes quite the misadventure for Stick Man: a dog wants to play fetch with him, a swan builds a nest with him, and he even ends up on a fire. This award-winning productionfeatures a trio of top actors and is packed full of puppetry, live music, songs and funky moves.

Details: royalandderngate.co.uk