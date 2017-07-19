Full steam ahead for return of Braunston Festival

Preparations are taking shape for the return of a music festival at a pub in Braunston.

It is the 6th year the event has been held at The Admiral Nelson and this year’s event takes place on Saturday August 5.

The music starts at noon with the entertainment finishing at 11pm.

Headlining the night is the Kings Ov Leon, a tribute to indie rock band The Kings of Leo who have toured around the world.

Organisers have tried to find a diverse line up for the festival and are pleased to welcome several different acts.

Among the acts also performing at the festival are Daventry Community Choir, Fall from Glory, Strafaction and Midnight Rush.

​Hana Brooks, dirty jACkDC, Stu Thompson, Fraudio, Ted Nilsson and Are You Experienced? complete the line up.

Tickets for the festival are available to buy and they are £15 for adults. They are available for £1 to children under the age of 12.

And for anyone who wishes to make it an overnight experience, there is a camping pitch available for £15 or a family camping pitch for £20.

For further details or to book tickets ahead of time www.theadmiralnelsonfestival.com.